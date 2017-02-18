 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Magicwaste Management as a Gold Member
 
 
DORAL, Fla. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Magicwaste Management as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Magicwaste Management will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Magicwaste Management!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Magicwaste Management

For the last 10 years, MagicWaste has been managing all the solid waste & recycling issues for our customers in Miami-Dade County.  Their customers include, but are not limited to condominiums, apartment buildings, shopping centers, office buildings, property management companies, hotels, motels, stores, government agencies, industrial parks, and warehouses.

The MagicWaste team is made up of only the most experienced and dedicated solid waste industry professionals. (Bios would come after this paragraph)

Rudy Bustamante, the President and CEO for MagicWaste, grew up on Miami Beach and has remained a resident of South Florida where he continues to play an active role in his community.  Rudy is currently on the Board of Directors for the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was also the Vice-President of the Kiwanis Club of Westchester.

MagicWaste is a local business with firm roots in South Florida, participating in local chapters of the Dade and Broward Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), as well as being active members of SEFFA (South East Florida Apartment Association).

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Magicwaste Management

christine@magicwaste.com
http://www.magicwaste.com/

Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
Click to Share