Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Spanish Missions of Texas

Local author Byron Brown will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Spanish Missions of Texas

Local author Byron Brown will be available to sign copies of book

After the conquest of Mexico by Hernán Cortés in the sixteenth century, conquistadors and explorers poured into the territory of Nueva España. The Franciscans followed in their wake but carved a different path through a harsh and often violent landscape. That heritage can still be found across Texas, behind weathered stone ruins and in the pews of ornate, immaculately maintained naves. From early structures in El Paso to later woodland sanctuaries in East Texas, these missions anchored communities and, in many cases, still serve them today. Author Byron Browne reconnoiters these iconic landmarks and their lasting legacy.

About the Author:

Byron Browne is a writer and teacher living in Austin, Texas, with his wife, Angie. He has written on subjects as various as the bullfights in Spain to the viticulture industry in West Texas.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

10000 Research Blvd. #158

Austin, TX 78759

When:  Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
