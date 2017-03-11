News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Spanish Missions of Texas
Local author Byron Brown will be available to sign copies of book
After the conquest of Mexico by Hernán Cortés in the sixteenth century, conquistadors and explorers poured into the territory of Nueva España. The Franciscans followed in their wake but carved a different path through a harsh and often violent landscape. That heritage can still be found across Texas, behind weathered stone ruins and in the pews of ornate, immaculately maintained naves. From early structures in El Paso to later woodland sanctuaries in East Texas, these missions anchored communities and, in many cases, still serve them today. Author Byron Browne reconnoiters these iconic landmarks and their lasting legacy.
About the Author:
Byron Browne is a writer and teacher living in Austin, Texas, with his wife, Angie. He has written on subjects as various as the bullfights in Spain to the viticulture industry in West Texas.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
10000 Research Blvd. #158
Austin, TX 78759
When: Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
