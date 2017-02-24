News By Tag
CatWise Cat Café National Tour Presented by Wellness® Natural Pet Food
CatWise Cat Café Tour Presented by Wellness® Natural Pet Food with Cat Behavior Expert and Best-Selling Author, Pam Johnson-Bennett
Cat cafés have been an international phenomenon for over a decade, and over the past few years they have been taking America by storm. With articles about them in newspapers around the country and stories in Forbes and Fortune, the cat café trend has exploded on the pet scene, in cities large and small. They have become a great way for cat lovers to have a cup of coffee, meet some very friendly felines and even adopt the newest member of their family.
Now, in a unique partnership, some of America's most popular cat cafés will be hosting America's most popular cat behavior expert, as she introduces her new bestseller, CatWise, in this national tour. The tour is kicking-off in Orlando on March 23rd with a press conferenceat the pet industry's largest annual trade show, Global Pet Expo, followed by a visit at the Orlando Cat Café from 6:30pm – 8:00pm. The tour will continue with stops in New York, Philadelphia, Portland, and Seattle.
CatWise Cat Cafe Tour Schedule:
March 23rd - Orlando, FL: Orange County Orlando Convention Center
March 23rd – Orlando, FL: Orlando Cat Café
April 20th – New York, NY: Meow Parlour
April 21st – Hudson Valley, NY: Morgan's Cat Café
April 22nd – Brooklyn, NY: Brooklyn Cat Café
April 23rd – Philadelphia, PA: Kawaii Kitty Café
June 8th – Portland, OR: Purrington Cat Lounge
June 10th – Seattle, WA: Meowtropolitan Cat Café
The CatWise Cat Café Tour presented by Wellness has one very important mission to fulfill: to give back to animals in need. Each cat café has partnered with a local shelter and adoptable cats will be available in every city. This will help to showcase these animal shelters and hopefully place some special felines in their forever homes. In its role as presenting sponsor, Wellness Natural Pet Food will be donating 1000 meals to each local shelter to help provide cats with natural nutrition while they wait to be adopted. Wellness Natural Pet Food crafts its recipes with carefully sourced, thoughtfully prepared ingredients to make every mealtime count – for pets at home and those in need.
Pet parents with burning questions about their cat's behavior can visit Pam at the tour stop nearest them for a Q&A with the cat behaviorist and pick up a copy of CatWise to learn more. Wellness Natural Pet Food will also be providing raffles and fun freebies for attendees at each tour stop.
Pam Johnson-Bennett is the best-selling author of 10 books, including the brand new release, CatWise (Penguin Books, 2016). Pam's best-selling book, Think Like a Cat (Penguin Books), changed the way cat owners view cat training and has been referred to as the "cat bible" by veterinarians, shelters, behavior professionals and cat owners world-wide. Her book, Cat vs. Cat (Penguin Books), was the first of its kind to address the unique needs of households with multiple cats.
In addition, Pam hosted the Nat Geo Wild/Animal Planet show Psycho Kitty, which aired in the UK and Canada. With a career that spans over 30 years, she is considered a pioneer in the field of cat behavior consulting and her books have been used as texts for professional behavior and shelter training.
Pam is a former vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants and is the founder and former chair of the IAABC Cat Division. She was on the American Humane Association's Advisory Board on Animal Behavior and Training and the AHA's forum on cat health and welfare. She was the cat behavior columnist for Cats magazine, Yahoo, Catster, Cat Channel, iVillage and many others. She has received numerous awards, including the Winn Feline Foundation Media Award, the IAABC Cat Division Award and numerous writing awards. Learn more at:http://www.catbehaviorassociates.com.
About Wellness®:
At Wellness, we do whatever it takes to create the healthiest foods for the pets that depend on us. We're a family owned company on a passionate mission to raise the bar in pet food and give pets the gift of healthy and happy lives. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave. In other words, we make sure our passion for pets shines through every aspect of what we do. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com.
