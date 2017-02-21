 
AuditFile Extends Xero for a Seamless Audit Solution

The Cloud-based, All-in-One Audit Automation Solution Joins Xero's App-Marketplace as an Add-On App to Empower Firms of All Sizes to More Efficiently Perform A&A Services
 
 
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- AuditFile, Inc (http://www.auditfile.com/). today announced that its award-winning audit automation software is now featured as an add-on solution on Xero's App-Marketplace. AuditFile's integration with the Xero online accounting software for small businesses gives firms of all sizes a seamless audit solution to help them perform A&A services more efficiently.

"Integrating with Xero was just a first, albeit important, step to creating a cloud ecosystem for audit professionals that delivers on the promise of open technology," said Steven Bong, Founder and CEO, AuditFile. "We are focused on delivering a completely automated audit experience for our customers. Ultimately, our vision is to continue to integrate with the other tools and services used by the firm to build toward the continuous audit concept."

With more than 500 connected apps, Xero's App-Marketplace allows businesses to find the right technology tools to extend its cloud-based accounting system. Through the ecosystem its building, Xero integrates with a wide range of other online services in a variety of categories, sharing information seamlessly and providing a real-time view into the business from one platform. The Marketplace is organized by both app function and business type, such as Accounting – where the AuditFile listing appears.

The integration allows AuditFile users to import the trial balance directly from the client's Xero account in three simple steps. The connection then delivers seamless access to the accounts in Xero from the AuditFile trial balance, allowing the audit team to easily view the underlying transactions and account detail. Firms can learn more about the integration online at https://auditfile.com/xero_integration.

AuditFile is an easy-to-use, scalable solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, audit workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with other cloud-based tools, such as Xero, used in the firm. AuditFile's secure audit automation solution gives practitioners all the tools needed to perform efficient, quality engagements profitably, including:

• Real-time audit progress tracking mapped to the chosen audit program through easy-to-read dashboards and real-time notifications;
• Wiley Advantage Audit's industry-specific modules with risk-based planning tools, audit program, and completed materials for a sample company, including sample client letters;
• Integrated workflow linking planning, programs, workpapers, and the trial balance in one complete solution;
• And automated planning tools for key areas such as risk management, materiality, internal controls, and ratio analysis, that flow through to applicable program areas.


About AuditFile
Founded by CPAs in 2011, AuditFile, Inc. delivered the profession's first completely cloud-based audit automation solution to help firms of all sizes perform audits more efficiently and effectively. AuditFile is designed to give auditors a simple, yet sophisticated solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, audit workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with the firm's existing programs and technology environment. For more information, visit www.auditfile.com.

Erika Schonberg
AuditFile, Inc.
***@auditfile.com
