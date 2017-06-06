News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Registration opens for Central and Eastern Europe's Leading Fast Jet Pilot Training Conference
Registration now open for Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe 2017
With growing external threats to national and regional security, the Czech Air Force hope to become leaders in fast jet pilot training, and as such have begun talks with regional partners in the pursuit of a training centre for fast jet pilots, where they can pool their resources, knowledge and expertise to create a joint capability far greater than would otherwise be achievable independently.
Official Event Partner Czech Air Force: "Our goal is simple, to promote enhanced cooperation for Central and Eastern European fighter jet pilots and standardize the level of training to ensure successful future domestic and joint operations."
NEW for 2017!
1. KEYNOTE WELCOME ADDRESS FROM THE COMMANDER OF THE CZECH AF:
The Ongoing Modernisation Efforts of the Czech Air Force and Future Development
Major General Jaromír Šebesta, Commander, Czech Air Force
2. Key insights from the Hungarians on: The Hungarian Acquisition of Cutting Edge Fast Jets in order to take a Leading Role in Regional Air Policing
Brigadier General Csaba Ugrik, Commander HDF 59th SZD Airbase, Hungarian Air Force
Lieutenant Colonel Zoltan Litauszki, Head of Flight Training, Hungarian Air Force
3. Italian training perspective at the conference:
Recent Developments Leading the Italian Air Force to Forefront of Fast Jet Training
Colonel Luigi Casali, Commander 61st Stormo, Italian Air Staff
4. Canadian training perspective:
The Canadian Experience of Providing Fast Jet Training for International Allies
Colonel Denis O'Reily, Commander 15 Wing, Canadian Air Force
Lieutenant Colonel Mike Grover, Commander 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron, Canadian Air Force
5. POST-CONFERENCE MORNING WORKSHOP:
Learning from the Successes and the Failures of a Modern Air Force: A Guide to Effective Flight Training
Squadron Leader Tim Davies, Officer Commanding Standards and Instructor Training Hawk T2 Training, Royal Air Force
The full event agenda is available at https://www.smi-
The aim of this conference is to encourage improved cooperation and interoperability among the air forces of regional allies to enhance air force power in the region.
There will also be a post conference, half day workshop, on the 7th June entitled: 'Learning from the Successes and the Failures of a Modern Air Force: A Guide to Effective Flight Training' hosted by Squadron Leader Tim Davies, Officer Commanding Standards and Instructor Training Hawk T2 Training from the Royal Air Force.
The audience will include, but not be limited to:
· Commanders of regional and international Air Forces with fast jet capability and those looking to develop new capability
· Commanders of fast jet trainer and operational conversion squadrons
· Training Support Staff
· Contract Training Staff
· Commercial Flight Training Contractors
· Flight Simulation Technicians
· Simulation Programme Managers
For further information on this conference or the workshop, please visit the conference website.
For sponsorship enquiries, please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-
For media enquiries, please contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-
Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe 2017
5th-6th June 2017
Prague, Czech Republic
https://www.smi-
---- END ----
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Contact
Shannon Cargan
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse