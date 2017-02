Registration opens for Central and Eastern Europe's Leading Fast Jet Pilot Training Conference

Registration now open for Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe 2017

The Czech Air Forces' second annual Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) conference will return to Prague this summer, on the 5th and 6th June 2017. Book by 31March to save £200!With growing external threats to national and regional security, the Czech Air Force hope to become leaders in fast jet pilot training, and as such have begun talks with regional partners in the pursuit of a training centre for fast jet pilots, where they can pool their resources, knowledge and expertise to create a joint capability far greater than would otherwise be achievable independently.Official Event Partner Czech Air Force: "Our goal is simple, to promote enhanced cooperation for Central and Eastern European fighter jet pilots and standardize the level of training to ensure successful future domestic and joint operations."Major General Jaromír Šebesta, Commander, Czech Air ForceNEW for 2017!The Ongoing Modernisation Efforts of the Czech Air Force and Future DevelopmentMajor General Jaromír Šebesta, Commander, Czech Air Force2.The Hungarian Acquisition of Cutting Edge Fast Jets in order to take a Leading Role in Regional Air PolicingBrigadier General Csaba Ugrik, Commander HDF 59th SZD Airbase, Hungarian Air ForceLieutenant Colonel Zoltan Litauszki, Head of Flight Training, Hungarian Air ForceRecent Developments Leading the Italian Air Force to Forefront of Fast Jet TrainingColonel Luigi Casali, Commander 61st Stormo, Italian Air StaffThe Canadian Experience of Providing Fast Jet Training for International AlliesColonel Denis O'Reily, Commander 15 Wing, Canadian Air ForceLieutenant Colonel Mike Grover, Commander 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron, Canadian Air ForceLearning from the Successes and the Failures of a Modern Air Force: A Guide to Effective Flight TrainingSquadron Leader Tim Davies, Officer Commanding Standards and Instructor Training Hawk T2 Training, Royal Air ForceThe full event agenda is available at https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ defence/europe/ FAST-JET-PILO... The aim of this conference is to encourage improved cooperation and interoperability among the air forces of regional allies to enhance air force power in the region.There will also be a post conference, half day workshop, on the 7th June entitled: 'Learning from the Successes and the Failures of a Modern Air Force: A Guide to Effective Flight Training' hosted by Squadron Leader Tim Davies, Officer Commanding Standards and Instructor Training Hawk T2 Training from the Royal Air Force.The audience will include, but not be limited to:· Commanders of regional and international Air Forces with fast jet capability and those looking to develop new capability· Commanders of fast jet trainer and operational conversion squadrons· Training Support Staff· Contract Training Staff· Commercial Flight Training Contractors· Flight Simulation Technicians· Simulation Programme ManagersFor further information on this conference or the workshop, please visit the conference website.For sponsorship enquiries, please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-online.co.uk5th-6th June 2017Prague, Czech Republichttps://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/europe/FAST-JET-PILOT-TRAINING-EASTERN-EUROPE?utm_medium=www.fastjettraining.com&utm_source=D-135&utm_campaign=prlog