Industry News





Fort Lauderdale's Sunny Side Up Tours offers three beach excursion for $59.95

Just in time for the busy season, Sunny Side Up Tours offers an inclusive 14 mile beach adventure down famous A1A.
 
 
Listed Under

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Sunny Side Up Tours is a new tour company offering a day long excursion to three of South Florida's beautiful beaches.

Most visitors and even locals aren't aware there are actually eight distinct beaches in South Florida.  The tour gives visitors an opportunity to sample the best of what three South Florida beaches have to offer. It's like a "sampler platter" for beachgoers on vacation. Included beaches are Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, and Deerfield Beach.

These beaches for the excursion were carefully chosen and are certified Blue Wave. A Blue Wave beach is recognized for its cleanlines, safety, and commitment to the environment and marine life.  The beaches are  also in close proximity to each other.  This allows guests less travel and down time.

There are various activities to do at each destination including fishing, scuba diving, or just laying in the sun.  Each stop offers something for families with young kids to couples looking to spend the day at the beach.  The tour will also be popular with people in the area taking cruises.  Often times they are here for a day or two and are looking to do some exploring before or after their cruise.

The excursion includes transportation, premium snacks, a picnic lunch and  a narrated tour down A1A.  Use of beach chairs and an umbrella are also provided at no extra cost.

The excursion runs for approximately $59.95 for adults and $29.95 for kids.  There are limited promotions running for Mother's Day and Father's Day.  Also, military members always receive discount pricing.

For more information visit http://SunnySideUpTours.com or check out our page Sunnysideuptours on Facebook.  You can also call @754-484-4278 For more information and to book a tour.

