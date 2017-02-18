News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Realize, Inc. Partners With Ambra Health, Featured In New Solution Directory
Realize, Inc. is also proud to be featured in the launch of the Ambra Solution Directory, showcasing next-generation value-added healthcare applications for easy evaluation by providers such as hospitals, health systems and medical groups.
With Ambra for Developers, Realize can seamlessly incorporate Ambra's award-winning image management solutions into its forthcoming computer-aided detection (CAD) suite of applications. Realize's CT lung nodule detection application wiil soon be available for investigational use, boasting a nodule miss rate of just 4% at a specificity of 4 false positives per scan. Our CT lung solution, trained on thousands of real nodules across hundreds of scans, can greatly outperform competing products which have been clinically proven to increase the accuracy of radiologists.
"By leveraging deep learning, we aim to build a new generation of CAD products that will both improve radiologists' ability to detect diseases and decrease the effort and time required of them to do so. Partnering with leading innovators like Ambra Health will greatly help to encourage the widespread adoption of advanced deep learning CAD solutions in clinical practice to the benefit of both physicians and patients," said Rob Russell, Realize's Chief Business Development Officer.
"Our aim with the Ambra Solution Directory is to make it easier for healthcare providers to identify and source next generation technology solutions. We've partnered with forward-thinking companies like Realize, whose solutions are enhanced by our medical image management capabilities, turning imaging data into a true asset for healthcare providers," said Ed Marshall, Ambra Health's Chief Product Officer.
Built around modern, RESTful web-services, Ambra for Developers is the first cloud development platform designed specifically for medical imaging. With these new APIs, third-party developers can rapidly incorporate Ambra imaging technologies as part of a wide variety of healthcare applications, providing users with new capabilities for better patient care and allowing developers to get to market faster. In addition, IT departments at health systems and hospitals can easily extend imaging and imaging data into other applications such as population health or reporting tools.
About Realize, Inc.
Realize is an advanced deep learning company that works with partners across industries to develop cloud based SaaS solutions. Realize's new computer-aided detection suite will augment clinicians with an inexpensive and highly accurate additional read. In the immediate next few months, we will continue our focus on medical imaging working on systems to prioritize scans with algorithmically-
About Ambra Health
Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Stanford Children's Health and New England Baptist Hospital as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at http://www.ambrahealth.com.
Contact
Rob Russell
CBDO, Realize, Inc.
rob@realize.ai
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse