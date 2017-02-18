News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Founder of The Elder & Disability Law Firm, Victoria L. Collier, on Fiduciary Ruling
Decatur, GA, February 24, 2017: Victoria L. Collier, founder of The Elder & Disability Law Firm, has posted a new blog on her law firm's website entitled "How to Protect Yourself if Fiduciary Ruling Goes Away."
Ms. Collier writes, "Many in the financial industry are up in arms over the Obama-era fiduciary ruling designed to protect investors from financial advisors who have their own best interests at heart instead of their client's." She continues adding, "And while the current president ordered the ruling to be reviewed by the Department of Labor in an attempt to overturn the ruling, a U.S. federal judge has upheld the ruling."
Collier poses the question, "So, what can you do to protect yourself against unscrupulous financial advisors whether the ruling stays in place or is done away with?" First and foremost, according to Collier, "You need to ask the right questions. And the first question to ask is whether or not your advisor is a fiduciary."
According to Collier, "Some professionals, mainly certified financial planners and registered investment advisors have been acting as fiduciaries for years. So ask your current advisor and get written confirmation that he or she will act as your fiduciary. If they can't assure you that they are fiduciaries, find an adviser who can."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.elderlawgeorgia.com/
About Victoria Collier
Victoria L. Collier, CELA founded The Elder & Disability Law Firm of Victoria L. Collier, P.C. to serve the legal needs of seniors when their health care needs increase. At The Elder & Disability Law Firm of Victoria L. Collier, P.C. WE BELIEVE that people should not have to lose everything they've worked a lifetime to earn and that every person is an individual who deserves respect and the highest quality of life possible, regardless of age or ability
Victoria enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm, 1989-1995, and also served in the U.S. Army Reserves, 1Lt. 2001-2004, JAG Corps. Victoria is a national expert on the VA Wartime Pension for veterans and their widows who need additional assistance with activities of daily living and helping them qualify for and receive tax-free income from the VA to pay for it. Victoria graduated from Valdosta State University with a B.A. in Psychology and then University of Nebraska, College of Law. In 2014, Victoria was awarded with the Alumni Master Award from the University of Nebraska.
Victoria is a Certified Elder Law Attorney through The National Elder Law Foundation and has been named as the only attorney in Georgia as "Fellow" of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Victoria was appointed by Governor Perdue to the Georgia Council on Aging, 2010 - 2016 and was awarded Dekalb County Veteran of the Year, 2013. She is the author of 47 Secret Veterans Benefits for Seniors; Paying for Long Term Care – Financial Help for Wartime Veterans: The VA Aid & Attendance Benefit. Victoria has co-authored several books: Blooper Episodes in Estate Planning, Don't Go Broke in a Nursing Home, and Protect Your IRA: Avoid the 5 Common Mistakes. Most notably, Victoria co-authored the National Best Seller, The Road to Success, with Jack Canfield, author of Chicken Soup for the Soul series.
About The Elder & Disability Law Firm
The Elder & Disability Law Firm was established to serve the legal needs of senior citizens when their healthcare needs increase. The Firm focuses its entire practice on Elder Law and Estate Planning matters, which encompasses the areas of Asset Protection, Medicaid Planning, VA Benefits planning, Estate and Special Needs Planning. Victoria Collier has grown her law practice through her personable nature and good management skills.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse