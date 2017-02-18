Country(s)
People Of Color Career Fair Returns To Connect Top Employers With Candidates of Color In Minnesota
One-Day Hiring Event Returns In April With Support Of Gov. Dayton, Top Corporations Seeking To Improve Diversity Recruitment Efforts
Gov. Mark Dayton once again leads the charge. The governor calls for Minnesota employers and jobseekers to participate in the upcoming People of Color Career Fair saying that it is a great way to connect people with opportunities that can transform lives, and to help employers proactively take steps to ensure the rich diversity of Minnesota is reflected in the workforce.
Presented by U.S. Bank, State of Minnesota and Comcast, the People of Color Career Fair serves to bring top employers together with talented candidates to help reduce unemployment and underemployment rates among people of color in the region. Minnesota boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. Communities of color represent 15 percent of the state's total population of 5.5 million. The vast disparity of unemployment for these community members is a problem all parties want to see solved so Minnesota can be a great place to live, work and play for all of its residents.
"At U.S. Bank, our work in diversity and inclusion is never finished, which is why we partner on the People of Color Career Fair," said Jennie Carlson, executive vice president of human resources for U.S. Bank. "Following the October career fair, we have seen early success when it comes to connecting with and hiring professionals of color."
"[At Comcast] we have several great career opportunities, and we want to diversify our workforce," said Jeff Freyer, Regional Vice President, Comcast. "We are proud to partner with the People of Color Career Fair to help us achieve our goals."
"By directly reaching out to communities of color through the People of Color Career Fair, we've seen tremendous positive impact in a short period of time," said James Burroughs, Chief Inclusion Officer for the State of Minnesota.
The People of Color Career Fair is the brainchild of event founder and executive producer Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, CEO of the rae mackenzie group, inc. "This event empowers companies to proactively create the change that closes the gaps that can ultimately harm the economic stability of our state," Smith-Akinsanya said.
Although registration for candidates is not required, those who register at www.peopleofcolorcareerfair.com and email a resume to info@peopleofcolorcareerfair.com in advance will receive a FREE professional headshot the day of the career fair. Registrants will also receive exclusive access to a FREE one-day, pre-event: "Step Up Your Game!: Getting Ready for the Big Day."
The People of Color Career Fair will take place Thurs., April 27, 2017, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Minneapolis Convention Center, room 200. Both employers and jobseekers are encouraged to participate and register.
For more information about the People of Color Career Fair, please visit www.peopleofcolorcareerfair.com
