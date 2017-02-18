News By Tag
Application Deadline Nears for the Innovations in Reading Prize
The online applications are due on the last day of February and can be found on the National Book Foundation's website.
The National Book Foundation has been awarding the Innovations in Reading Prize since 2009. Previous winners of the $10,000 prize and honorable mentions include Next Chapter Book Club which organizes book clubs for adults with intellectual and mental disabilities;
For a complete list of winners and honorable mentions, click here (http://www.nationalbook.org/
The Innovations in Reading Prize is made possible through the generous support of The Levenger Foundation.
