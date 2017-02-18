 
February 2017





Application Deadline Nears for the Innovations in Reading Prize

The online applications are due on the last day of February and can be found on the National Book Foundation's website.
 
 
IIRheader
NEW YORK - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The deadline to apply for the National Book Foundation's 2017 Innovations in Reading Prize, which recognizes visionary literature programs that promote reading, is midnight PST on February 28. A prize of $10,000 will be awarded to one winner for developing innovative means of creating and sustaining a lifelong love of reading on the local, national, or international level. In addition, four organizations or individuals will receive honorable mentions, whose efforts will be highlighted by the National Book Foundation. Applications for the Innovations in Reading Prize can be accessed by visiting nationalbook.org.

The National Book Foundation has been awarding the Innovations in Reading Prize since 2009.  Previous winners of the $10,000 prize and honorable mentions include Next Chapter Book Club which organizes book clubs for adults with intellectual and mental disabilities; Reach Incorporated, a program that hires and trains struggling teen readers to tutor younger students; and The Harry Potter Alliance, an organization that inspires fans of the Harry Potter books to become real-life heroes and activists.

For a complete list of winners and honorable mentions, click here (http://www.nationalbook.org/innovations_in_reading.html#....).

The Innovations in Reading Prize is made possible through the generous support of The Levenger Foundation.

