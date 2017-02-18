 
The 7th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference Returns to Washington, DC in May 2017

 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Arrowhead Publishers is pleased to announce that the 7th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference will be returning to Washington, DC on May 24-25, 2017. With several key thought leaders from academia, the military and the government, this year's conference will provide a multi-faceted event centered on the latest developments in diagnosing and treating traumatic brain injury. For more information, visit: www.tbiconference.com.

With a focus on the trend towards developing more precision in all aspects of TBI diagnosis, prognosis and treatment, the two-day conference is an opportunity for researchers and policy makers to hear the most up-to-date information on TBI research and network with many leading researchers in one central conference.

"Now in its seventh year, the Annual TBI Conference has become an important event on the national TBI research calendar, as leading researchers and observers from across the US gather in the nation's capital to review research and discuss and observe trends in research for one of the most important health issues of our time," said John Waslif, Managing Director of Arrowhead Publishers, the producers of the TBI conference.

Featured Speakers include:

· Michael Chopp, Ph.D., Vice Chairman, Department of Neurology and Scientific Director of Neuroscience Institute, Henry Ford Health System

· Grant L. Iverson, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Harvard Medical School

· Mike McCrea, Ph.D., ABPP, Professor with Tenure, Director of Brain Injury Research, Department of Neurosurgery, Medical College of Wisconsin

· Linda Papa, MD, CM, Director of Academic Clinical Research, Attending Emergency Physician, Orlando Regional Medical Center

· Sidney R. Hinds II, MD, COL, MC, USA, DoD Brain Health Research Program Coordinator, Blast Injury Research Program Coordinating Office, Medical Advisor to the Principal Assistant for Research & Technology, US Army Medical Research & Materiel Command

To see the preliminary speaking faculty for the conference, visit: http://tbiconference.com/home/speakers.

Key topics and themes to be addressed during the 7th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference include:

· Clinical Case Studies to Showcase Caps in Treatment and Discuss Possible Solutions

· TBI and CTE Outcomes Research

· Biomarkers in Diagnosis and Drug Development in TBI

· Advances in NeuroImaging (PET imaging, volumetric MRI, etc.)

· TBI-related Dementia and Neurodegenerative Diseases

· Lessons Learned from Failed TBI Clinical Trials

To view the preliminary agenda of the conference, visit: http://tbiconference.com/home/2017agenda.

For more information, please contact:

John Waslif: Managing Director

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 700

john.waslif@tbiconference.com

Rachel Donlon: Marketing Associate

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 701

rachel.donlon@arrowheadpublishers.com
