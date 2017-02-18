 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


NYC Indie Film Festival Presents Screening of Valentine's Day Hangover

Friday, February 24 at 8PM | Producers Club | 358 W 44th St, NYC
 
NYCIFF
NYCIFF
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- NYC Independent Film Festival (NYC Indie FF) today announced an upcoming film screening that will feature (5) of the festival's best romance films from past festivals. The short list of "audience favorites" will center around heartaches and hangovers, with a twist of dysfunction, of course. For all the hopeless romantics, whose relationships ended on Valentine's Day, we've got a cure! Join NYC INDIE FILM FESTIVAL for a one-night only screening of romantic comedy shorts that will be sure to cure your Valentine's Day Hangover. The screening opens on Friday, February 24th at 8pm; at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, NYC.

Lineup of films for the Valentine's Day Hangover screening include:

Bummertown (Adam D'Arpino & William Pearson, 2014) Bummertown follows a piano-playing introvert named Darin as he attempts to navigate the online dating landscape, and make sense of the non-stop non-advice being doled out by his friends and family prior to a big night out.

Rolling (Adam Volerich, 2015) A teenage couple celebrates their last night together with an evening of drugs and music, but when the party ends before the drugs wear off they find themselves wandering the suburbs with nothing to do.

Solo Buildings (Lunnara Luza Arraes, 2016) A young man goes to his first date. In the midst of his anxieties, he projects his date as being one of his childhood adventures in the open sea.

Pay for Me (Helene Ellford, 2015) NYC Couples and singles alike struggle to maintain their various lifestyles while broke.

A New York Pair (Christophe Averla, 2014) A New York Pair is an evening in Molly and Charles' lives. On their way home after a celebratory dinner, they begin to wonder if they have to choose between love and ambition in such an unforgiving city. Can a relationship survive just because you love someone deeply? Should it?

For additional info, requests, and schedule, please visit: www.nycindieff.com. Tickets will SELL OUT! Please click here to purchase tickets (http://bit.ly/2jBSv4X.) in advance. Your first drink is on us!

ABOUT NYC INDIE FILM FESTIVAL

The NYC Indie Film Festival provides a showcase for the best in independent cinema, including short films, feature films, documentaries, music videos, and animated works. To connect with NYC Indie Film Festival, please visit: www.nycindieff.com. / Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @nycindieff

Press & Media Inquiries: Amore Incorporated |  pr@amoreincpr.com | 888-833-8990

Media Contact
Amore Incorporated
8883714718
***@amoreincpr.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12622316/1
End
Source:NYC Independent Film Festival
Email:***@amoreincpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Film Screening, Independent Film, Nyc Events
Industry:Event
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Amore Incorporated PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share