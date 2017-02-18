Country(s)
NYC Indie Film Festival Presents Screening of Valentine's Day Hangover
Friday, February 24 at 8PM | Producers Club | 358 W 44th St, NYC
Lineup of films for the Valentine's Day Hangover screening include:
Bummertown (Adam D'Arpino & William Pearson, 2014) Bummertown follows a piano-playing introvert named Darin as he attempts to navigate the online dating landscape, and make sense of the non-stop non-advice being doled out by his friends and family prior to a big night out.
Rolling (Adam Volerich, 2015) A teenage couple celebrates their last night together with an evening of drugs and music, but when the party ends before the drugs wear off they find themselves wandering the suburbs with nothing to do.
Solo Buildings (Lunnara Luza Arraes, 2016) A young man goes to his first date. In the midst of his anxieties, he projects his date as being one of his childhood adventures in the open sea.
Pay for Me (Helene Ellford, 2015) NYC Couples and singles alike struggle to maintain their various lifestyles while broke.
A New York Pair (Christophe Averla, 2014) A New York Pair is an evening in Molly and Charles' lives. On their way home after a celebratory dinner, they begin to wonder if they have to choose between love and ambition in such an unforgiving city. Can a relationship survive just because you love someone deeply? Should it?
ABOUT NYC INDIE FILM FESTIVAL
The NYC Indie Film Festival provides a showcase for the best in independent cinema, including short films, feature films, documentaries, music videos, and animated works. To connect with NYC Indie Film Festival, please visit: www.nycindieff.com. / Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @nycindieff
Press & Media Inquiries: Amore Incorporated | pr@amoreincpr.com | 888-833-8990
