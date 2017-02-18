News By Tag
WWE® Superstars Kurt Angle™, Becky Lynch™ To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland
Lynch will attend between 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, while Angle will be on hand from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.
Kurt Angle's intensity was unmatched; his technical wrestling skills unparalleled. Possessing an unprecedented competitive streak that fueled him to become a 1996 Olympic gold medalist, Angle dominated the amateur ranks before emerging as one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. Simply put, Kurt Angle was a Wrestling Machine.
A fiery redhead from Dublin, Ireland, Lynch is ready to fight anyone in her path. Trained for the squared circle at the age of 15, Lynch travelled the world perfecting her craft before joining NXT in 2014. While proving she could hold her own in the squared circle, Becky forged various friendships during her time at NXT, including one with Bayley and another with Sasha Banks as part of Team B.A.E. (Best at Everything). Eventually, Becky shocked the WWE Universe when she joined WWE's roster as part of the "Divas Revolution" – a member of Team P.C.B. (with Charlotte and Paige).
The two join the all-star guest list which includes Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, "Gene Simmons Family Jewels"), Michael C. Hall ("Dexter," "Six Feet Under"), Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Carpenter ("Dexter," "The Exorcism of Emily Rose") and Loren Lester and Kevin Conroy of "Batman: The Animated Series". Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop-fi, pop culture, movies, graphic novels, cosplay, comics, television, sci-fi, toys, video gaming, gaming, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The second event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, visit www.wizardworld.com/
