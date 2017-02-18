News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
San Antonio Real Estate Agent Presented National with RE/MAX of Texas' Rookie of the Year Award
RE/MAX of Texas Honors Up and Coming San Antonio Real Estate Agent with Top Texas Award
"It's an honor to be recognized by RE/MAX of Texas," said 26 year-old Morris. "I'm happy I chose to align myself with an organization that celebrates hard work and offers a supportive environment to grow one's business."
Tabor has been serving his community as a local real estate agent with RE/MAX North-San Antonio for a little over a year now and has extensive experience in the local housing market. After being licensed less than one year, Tabor joined RE/MAX North-San Antonio at the end of 2015 and soon started a team with the addition of agent Jenna Moore. In 2016, his Team closed $12,674,640 in Volume, resulting in $351,378.73 in GCI. That is 56 closed sales with an average sale price of $226,332.85.
"We have loved having Tabor as a RE/MAX North - San Antonio agent since day one," said RE/MAX North-San Antonio Owner Kate Keating. "Tabor exudes confidence, competence, know-how, and personality."
The Tabor Morris Team was recently recognized as the #9 RE/MAX team in the San Antonio Council region. They continue to grow with Tabor recently adding a newly licensed agent to his team. The Tabor Morris Team offices at RE/MAX North-San Antonio, 8131 W. Hausman Road and can be reached at 210-695-4850
RE/MAX North-San Antonio
frankee@rmnsa.com | 210-888-7019 | www.rmnsa.com
Contact
Frankee Chapa
Director of Marketing
***@rmnsa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse