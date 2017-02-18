 
News By Tag
* Remax
* San Antonio
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


San Antonio Real Estate Agent Presented National with RE/MAX of Texas' Rookie of the Year Award

RE/MAX of Texas Honors Up and Coming San Antonio Real Estate Agent with Top Texas Award
 
 
tinytabor
tinytabor
SAN ANTONIO - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Tabor Morris of RE/MAX North-San Antonio has received the prestigious RE/MAX of Texas' Rookie of the Year Award. This award is given annually to a top performing new agent who exhibits outstanding attitude and exceptional sales volume during that first year.

"It's an honor to be recognized by RE/MAX of Texas," said 26 year-old Morris. "I'm happy I chose to align myself with an organization that celebrates hard work and offers a supportive environment to grow one's business."

Tabor has been serving his community as a local real estate agent with RE/MAX North-San Antonio for a little over a year now and has extensive experience in the local housing market. After being licensed less than one year, Tabor joined RE/MAX North-San Antonio at the end of 2015 and soon started a team with the addition of agent Jenna Moore. In 2016, his Team closed $12,674,640 in Volume, resulting in $351,378.73 in GCI.  That is 56 closed sales with an average sale price of $226,332.85.

"We have loved having Tabor as a RE/MAX North - San Antonio agent since day one," said RE/MAX North-San Antonio Owner Kate Keating. "Tabor exudes confidence, competence, know-how, and personality."

The Tabor Morris Team was recently recognized as the #9 RE/MAX team in the San Antonio Council region. They continue to grow with Tabor recently adding a newly licensed agent to his team. The Tabor Morris Team offices at RE/MAX North-San Antonio, 8131 W. Hausman Road and can be reached at 210-695-4850

RE/MAX North-San Antonio
frankee@rmnsa.com | 210-888-7019 | www.rmnsa.com

Contact
Frankee Chapa
Director of Marketing
***@rmnsa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmnsa.com Email Verified
Tags:Remax, San Antonio, Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share