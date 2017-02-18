 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Canada Powder releases a new low-cost, high performance 3D printing powder for Zcorp and ProJet x60

Canada Powder is releasing their improved CP-519 powder with high strength, fine detail and lower density, making it the most cost effective 3D printing powder on the market that works flawlessly with Zcorp and ProJet x60 powder-based printers.
 
 
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Canada Powder is releasing a new improved formula CP-519 of their 3D printing powder that delivers the utmost durability, structural integrity and fine detail at half the cost per kilogram than the OEM product. The newly designed 3D powder closely matches the performance of the original PXL Core powder from 3D Systems, but it has a lower density, which helps reduce the cost of printed models even further. The product is stronger, smoother and whiter than the other alternatives on the market. For companies who want to enter the 3D printing industry to expand their clientelle, or current users of plaster based products, this powder will reduce the overhead cost for producing products while improving it's strength and quality for the consumer.

Canada Powder is a subsidiary of Digital Sign Technologies, a company who has been delivering alternative printing solutions for the past 18 years. It pioneered printing inks for wide-format printers, ink bags and cartridge chip solutions, bulk ink feeding systems, and print head recovery systems.

The new powder can be purchased at the company's website, www.canadapowder.com (http://www.canadapowder.com/shop/3d-printing-powder).

Contact
3585 Laird Road Unit #8, Mississauga, ON, L5L5Z8
905-820-8833
vgalentovsky@gmail.com
Feb 24, 2017 News



