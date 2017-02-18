News By Tag
Canada Powder releases a new low-cost, high performance 3D printing powder for Zcorp and ProJet x60
Canada Powder is releasing their improved CP-519 powder with high strength, fine detail and lower density, making it the most cost effective 3D printing powder on the market that works flawlessly with Zcorp and ProJet x60 powder-based printers.
Canada Powder is a subsidiary of Digital Sign Technologies, a company who has been delivering alternative printing solutions for the past 18 years. It pioneered printing inks for wide-format printers, ink bags and cartridge chip solutions, bulk ink feeding systems, and print head recovery systems.
The new powder can be purchased at the company's website, www.canadapowder.com (http://www.canadapowder.com/
3585 Laird Road Unit #8, Mississauga, ON, L5L5Z8
905-820-8833
vgalentovsky@
