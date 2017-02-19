News By Tag
Diana Klunk featured in latest issue of SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE
Owner of LifeChanges Boutique and Salon shares her story of making a difference in the lives of cancer patients
Diana shares how her diagnosis of cancer led her down a path of helping others in the same situation."I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. One of the first things I did, as we find many people do, is start looking for a wig. At the time, in my mind cancer =hair loss and wigs. In my case I was correct, but was very disappointed in the facility I visited. No one offered to help me, inquired as to why I was there or even acknowledged my presence. I finally asked if someone could help me with wigs and I was told that without an appointment I was a on my own to look at a wig, hat, scarf, etc. I went home and told my husband I was going to open a store like that but offer service and compassion to the women who came to me. And so the concept of LifeChanges was born. 22 months later, on October 1, 2008 we opened our doors." say Diana.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, four times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Read the magazine here for free: www.positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 4582018453
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
