February 2017





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Farahana Kassam featured in latest issue of SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE

Writer and motivational speaker shares a story of a very special man and his mission to help the homeless
 
 
DALLAS - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Farahana Kassam contributes the featured story of David Timothy, The Soup Man, in the February issue of SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE.

Farahana  was born in Vancouver, Canada and raised in Nairobi, Kenya.  She holds a BA in Honors Sociology from York University in Toronto, Canada.  Her passion is writing and motivational speaking.  Her divorce after a 7-year marriage shook her so hard, it literally awakened her into realizing her divine purpose.  She gives credit for this awakening to author Rebecca Rosen, author of Spirited and Awaken the Spirit Within. These books literally awakened her spirit and opened doors to her soul that she never realized existed.  Farahana also has a strong connection to the angel realm and gives credit to author Doreen Virtue whose guidance has helped her tap into this connection.  Farahana feels strongly connected to deceased loved ones, angels and God and knows they continue to guide her.  Her angel on earth is her 5-year-old son, the biggest blessing from her marriage.

In the "Unsung SPARK," Farahana writes about her friend and hero, David Timothy aka The Soup Man."For the past 12 years, the SoupMobile has organized a "Celebrate Jesus" Christmas party for the homeless.  The celebrations is hosted at the Omni Hotel in Dallas where the homeless receive a red carpet welcome, they receive gifts, brand new clothes, a banquet and an overnight stay at the hotel.  This event is attended annually by 500 homeless.  As the SoupMan describes it, "even the Queen would not receive a welcome like the one we put up for the homeless here in Dallas."  My mom and I had the opportunity to volunteer and simultaneously witness this event take place this past Christmas.  No words can more accurately describe this event as truly a Christmas miracle.  There is no way that it is humanly possible to perfectly align all logistics for an event of this magnitude without God having a hand in it.  I couldn't agree more with the SoupMan as he perfectly articulates in his book titled, God is Never on Vacation. Yes yes yes this is true!  God is truly never on vacation." say Farahana in her inspiring column.

SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce  readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.

SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, four times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.

Read the magazine here for free: www.positivemediapress.com/magazine/

ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.

Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.

Our media platforms include:

• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events

It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.

Contact Name: Tami Blodgett

Contact Phone: 4582018453

Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@authenticmessengers.com)

Feb 24, 2017 News



