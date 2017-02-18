 
News By Tag
* Lls
* Dr Sonny O
* Leukemia Research
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charleston
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Dr. Sonny O Helping to Raise Funds to Cure Blood Cancers/LLS

Dr. Sonny O is honored to be running for Man of the Year for the Lowcountry Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Dr. Sonny O joins LLS's mission to find cures for blood cancer patients. He will be raising funds for LLS throughout the next 10 weeks.
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Sonny O is honored to be chosen as a 2017 Man of the Year candidate (MWOY) by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A longstanding member of the medical community, Dr. Sonny O joins the local effort to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in its mission to find cures for blood cancer patients, and ensure access to treatments.

More than one million Americans are living with a blood cancer. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) launched its annual "Man & Woman of the Year (MWOY)" fundraising campaign, enlisting influential and compassionate community leaders, such as Dr. Sonny O, to compete to raise funds for blood cancer research and cures.

MWOY candidates across the country compete in honor of a local boy and girl who are blood cancer survivors, to raise the most funds for blood cancer research. Every dollar donated counts as one vote, and the titles are awarded to the man and woman with the most donations to LLS on May 5th.   Dr. Sonny O Plastic Surgery together with your local support hope to win the battle against leukemia and lymphoma. Dr. Sonny O Plastic Surgery Center's team--Just Say O!-- wants to WIN for this cause! Supporters can make donations to LLS in support of Dr. O.  In addition, a  portion of all sales for services and products with Dr. O will be donated to LLS during the 10 week period.

To learn more on how you can help Dr. O and LLS,  call 843-388-4939 or donate http://www.mwoy.org/pages/sc/lc17/drsonnyo.

Contact
HHK Healthcare Marketing
Laurin Collar
***@hhkmarketing.com
End
Source:Dr. Sonny O Plastic Surgeon
Email:***@hhkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Lls, Dr Sonny O, Leukemia Research
Industry:Beauty
Location:Charleston - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dr. Sonny O Plastic Surgery PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share