Dr. Sonny O Helping to Raise Funds to Cure Blood Cancers/LLS
Dr. Sonny O is honored to be running for Man of the Year for the Lowcountry Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Dr. Sonny O joins LLS's mission to find cures for blood cancer patients. He will be raising funds for LLS throughout the next 10 weeks.
More than one million Americans are living with a blood cancer. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) launched its annual "Man & Woman of the Year (MWOY)" fundraising campaign, enlisting influential and compassionate community leaders, such as Dr. Sonny O, to compete to raise funds for blood cancer research and cures.
MWOY candidates across the country compete in honor of a local boy and girl who are blood cancer survivors, to raise the most funds for blood cancer research. Every dollar donated counts as one vote, and the titles are awarded to the man and woman with the most donations to LLS on May 5th. Dr. Sonny O Plastic Surgery together with your local support hope to win the battle against leukemia and lymphoma. Dr. Sonny O Plastic Surgery Center's team--Just Say O!-- wants to WIN for this cause! Supporters can make donations to LLS in support of Dr. O. In addition, a portion of all sales for services and products with Dr. O will be donated to LLS during the 10 week period.
To learn more on how you can help Dr. O and LLS, call 843-388-4939 or donate http://www.mwoy.org/
