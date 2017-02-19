 
Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019

FastPBX Business Phone Systems Launches Redesigned Website

FastPBX was founded to provide solid communication solutions for medium and small businesses looking for affordable and reliable business phone systems without having to rely on a premise-based pbx system.
 
 
MIAMI - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- FastPBX introduces their newly redesigned website to continue progressing their company goals in unison with their customers' needs. With more information available to visitors, FastPBX is able to better serve the needs of business owners looking to upgrade their office phone systems.

The FastPBX team has been hard at work putting together a responsive and informative website for their visitors. The new website focuses on providing visitors with optimized information regarding their business phone systems and a better walk through of select services.

"We felt it was time for a change on our site that would better serve our customers," said Rodolfo Pedraza, CEO of the business phone service. Mr. Pedraza further expressed his goals for the site by saying, "I want visitors to be able to have a better understanding of our products and services and feel empowered to reach out to us if they need to."

With the help and tenacity of the entire FastPBX staff, small business owners and individuals searching for reliable office phone systems now have a more complete resource for pricing, plan details, and the mechanics of the business phone service itself. The redesigned site will continue to develop with additional educational resources, such as videos and supplementary graphics, to continue meeting the needs of our customers and visitors.

FastPBX currently offers business phone systems to medium-sized and small businesses across the country. Their 24/7 U.S. based support team ensures that customers are taken care of as soon as possible and a 30-day money back guarantee with no contracts gives users the confidence they need to give FastPBX business phone systems a try. FastPBX hopes to become a leading resource for business phone systems and the number one choice for business owners everywhere.

Visit the newly redesigned site at www.fastpbx.com

