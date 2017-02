Mason Hosts Panel Of Mass Media Experts On "Character Assassination and Reputation Management"

Carp Logo

Media Contact

ssamoyle@gmu.edu

End

-- George Mason University's Department of Communication and the Department's Character Assassination and Reputation Politics (CARP) Research Lab host a panel discussion on "Character Assassination and the Media Spectrum." The 75 minute session will survey the phenomenon of character assassination across a crowded and diverse media "spectrum" – including social media and journalistic reporting, analysis and opinion – to explore the impacts of character assassination, how and when it occurs, governance and safeguards.The panel takes placeConfirmed panel participants include:Editor in Chief atEditorial Director atReporter & co-author of Playbook atSocial Media Strategist & Director of Digital Research,Mason Senior Research Fellow and Director of(Moderator)This media panel is part of a three-day conference on "Character Assassination in Theory and Practice," with numerous presentations on C.A. theory and research drawn from over 30 scholarly submissions (the full conference schedule is online http://communication.gmu.edu/ research-and- centers/carp/ 20... The CARP Research Lab includes scholars with disciplinary homes in psychology, history, communication and public relations. With investigators from both George Mason University and the University of Amsterdam, the CARP team focuses efforts along 3 main dimensions: research on historical and contemporary examples of character assassination;education for academic and public audiences about character assassination causes, impacts and prevention; and risk assessment to determine vulnerabilities and mitigation strategies for public figures concerned about their reputations.