Mason Hosts Panel Of Mass Media Experts On "Character Assassination and Reputation Management"
The panel takes place Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 1:00pm – 2:15pm in Founder's Hall at Mason's Arlington, Virginia Campus (3351 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22201). News Media coverage is welcome. Confirmed panel participants include:
Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief at The Hill
Hugo Gurdon, Editorial Director at Washington Examiner
Daniel Lippman, Reporter & co-author of Playbook at POLITICO
Alan Rosenblatt, Social Media Strategist & Director of Digital Research, Lake Research Partners
Richard Sheehe, Mason Senior Research Fellow and Director of StratComm360.org (Moderator)
This media panel is part of a three-day conference on "Character Assassination in Theory and Practice," with numerous presentations on C.A. theory and research drawn from over 30 scholarly submissions (the full conference schedule is online http://communication.gmu.edu/
Background:
The CARP Research Lab includes scholars with disciplinary homes in psychology, history, communication and public relations. With investigators from both George Mason University and the University of Amsterdam, the CARP team focuses efforts along 3 main dimensions: research on historical and contemporary examples of character assassination;
Media Contact
ssamoyle@gmu.edu
