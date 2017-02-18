Ascent Hospitality Acquires 292-Room Huntsville Marriott at the Space and Rocket Center

Ascent will invest $10 million to renovate the property in conjunction with the Marriott brand

-- Ascent Hospitality, a leading hotel management and development company based in Buford, GA announced today that it has acquired the 292-room Huntsville Marriott at the Space and Rocket Center. Ascent will invest $10 million to modernize and renovate the property's guest rooms, meeting rooms, public spaces, as well as the pool and lobby areas.Located at 5 Tranquility Base, the hotel offers convenient access to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, including the Shuttle Park, Rocket Park and the Davidson Center for Space Exploration. The Huntsville Marriott at the Space and Rocket Center is just seven miles from Huntsville International Airport and is in close proximity to Huntsville Botanical Garden, the Von Braun Center, the EarlyWorks Family of Museums and the Huntsville Museum of Art."We are thrilled to acquire the Huntsville Marriott at the Space and Rocket Center and add it to our growing portfolio of high-caliber hotels," said John Tampa, president of Ascent Hospitality. "The Marriott brand is an excellent addition and we expect it to resonate with both business and leisure travelers."The hotel offers 13 meeting rooms with nearly 16,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space to accommodate up to 1,500 people. Other amenities include a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, a heated outdoor swimming pool that is seasonal, and a complimentary airport shuttle. Business travelers can stay productive with complimentary Wi-Fi access in all public areas and a full-service business center. The Huntsville Marriott at the Space and Rocket Center features two on-site restaurants;The Great Room which is open for lunch and dinner, and offers food, beverages and a gathering place for colleagues and families, and Season's which serves south-style breakfast daily.Ascent Hospitality is a vertically integrated hotel development and management company whose corporate headquarters is located in Buford, Georgia. The company portfolio consists of over 31 select-service, extended-stay and full-service hotels comprising over 3,000 luxurious rooms in major leisure, business, and convention markets across the United States. For more information or to view their hotel locations please visit their website at www.ascent-hospitality.com.