News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Varicose Veins Becoming an Issue? InvisiVein Offers Free Second Consults
Dr. Joseph Mullaney offers advice on varicose vein removal. InvisiVein offers free second consults and treats both spider veins and varicose veins.
When do veins warrant medical attention? Dr. Joseph Mullaney of InvisiVein explains, "If you notice the veins on your legs, you need to get them checked out by a vein specialist."
Varicose veins are different for everyone. Some cause pain, while others are unsightly with little discomfort. For varicose vein treatment, InvisiVein™ uses an EVLT procedure. This is a laser treatment alternative to traditional surgical stripping, and is covered by most insurance plans. The InvisiVein™ Laser works by delivering a highly concentrated beam of light energy to the targeted (vein) tissue with extreme precision so as not to affect the surrounding tissue. Laser treatments have proven their safety and effectiveness through years of use and have far less risk and complications than the more invasive surgical vein stripping procedure. "Only local anesthesia is needed, so patients resume their normal activities quickly," says Dr. Mullaney.
Spider vein removal also has quick recovery time associated with the procedure. Injection Sclerotherapy is the medical procedure InvisiVein uses to eliminate spider veins. A solution is injected directly into the vein. The solution irritates the lining of the blood vessel, causing it to swell and stick together, and the blood to clot. Over time, the vessel turns into scar tissue that fades from view.
Pricing for both vein procedures is based on individual insurance coverage. Pricing information can be discussed at the initial consultation. "Results are seen immediately, both cosmetically and symptomatically,"
InvisiVein offers free second opinion consults. Call (843) 881-4020 to schedule an appointment or visit, www.invisivein.com.
Contact
HHK Healthcare Marketing
Laurin Collar
***@hhkmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse