News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
YUP Card Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary
YUP Card is celebrating its one year anniversary tomorrow. It has been a wondferful year for YUP Card and its members. Here's to hoping that it will grow bigger and better in the coming years.
Here is what Mr. Adarsh Modi, founder of YUP Card has to say about the journey so far: "This one year, we went through a radical change in our look, our infrastructure. We had a challenging time, trying to explain the concept, the benefits, to not only the students, but also in getting brands on board."
His take on the current status of YUP Card: "We are associated with more than 200+ brands. We have over 1000 YUP Card members. College students are now actually saving money. It means we're getting closer to actually being what we want to be. Nothing makes us happier than when we hear that they saved some money because of us."
YUP is the acronym for Youth Uniting Privileges. As the name suggests its main purpose is to deliver all the latest deals across multiple verticals under a unified card. YUP Card has enabled college students to make the most of their college life without living on a shoe string budget. This card caters to a wide streak of personalities-
Here are some testimonials from YUP Card holders:
"I just got my card a few weeks back and I have already used it so many times. I really love using it."
-Ayush Agarwal, Bhawanipur Education Society
"It's amazing getting discounts at cafes and lounges in Kolkata"
-Ritika Poddar, JDBI
About YUP Card: YUP Card is a privilege card for college students in Kolkata and Delhi NCR. This card is your ticket to flat discounts and steals deals across everything.
Address:
Neogen Privileges
31 G.C. Avenue, 3rd Floor,
Kolkata - 700 013,
West Bengal, India.
Phone: +91 - 33 - 4000 7300
Email: hello@yupcard.com
Website: http://www.yupcard.com/
Media Contact
Adarsh Modi
+91 - 33 - 4000 7300
***@yupcard.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse