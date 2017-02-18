 
Upgrades Allow Instant Access to Current Gold Prices Per Gram and Per Ounce for All Gold Jewelry

The established gold values website, GoldJewelryPrices.com, has received upgrades and now features a scrap gold values chart showing today's current gold price for all major karat purities of gold jewelry.
 
 
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- At a glance, you can instantly find the gold price per gram or per ounce for 10k gold, 14kt, all the way up to 24k pure gold. This makes it very easy for anyone who wants to buy or sell gold Online and needs quick access to a current gold melt value for today. In other words, there is no more guesswork when you want to know an exact cash price for gold jewelry. You've now got all the current gold prices and everything you need at your fingertips.

The upgraded price chart also links current melt values to a gold calculator tool that displays gold prices per gram, per ounce, and per pennyweight. All you do is enter a weight amount, select the gold purity (10kt, 14kt, 18kt, etc) and this tool will give you today's current melt value for any piece of gold, even .999 fine and 24k pure gold.

When interviewed, the site's lead developer, Phil Stewart, responded: "The frontend and backend have been entirely revamped and upgraded for advanced functionality. We're on a completely new database now with comprehensive code built to scale for the future. Our code-base has been streamlined with multi-layered connections to our data partners ensuring fast calculations on reliable data. All this means visitors have access to today's current gold prices along with useful calculators and tools that actually work and provide information you actually want. We're catering to the needs of all buyers and sellers of scrap gold jewelry and now we've got the framework in place to do just that."

As always, the price information, calculators, and tools offered at the site are 100% free and don't cost anything to use. So if you're looking to buy or sell gold jewelry and want to know how much it's worth, http://GoldJewelryPrices.com is an invaluable resource to making an informed decision.

