International Expo On Tea & Coffee Comes Back To Mumbai With Brand New Features From 16th - 18th Nov
* The vision of World Tea Coffee Expo Mumbai India is to expand the Indian Beverage business by providing all sourcing requirements under one roof.
The 5th edition shall have additional features like an upscale Display showcase, wider range of networking events, a special section for e-commerce companies, more educational content and speakers at Conference and interactive workshops – including tasting sessions - by some of the best Baristas/Trainers, Tea Sommeliers and Chefs. 5th World Tea Coffee Expo Mumbai India is supported by Sri Lanka Tea Board and leading associations and chambers from across the world have pledged their support to this important industry initiative.
Since its launch in 2013, the expo has brought global industry players closer, enabled mega deals in addition to being the definite launch pad for new products and technologies especially for start-ups and SMEs who aspire for national / international expansion but have low budgets.
The 2016 edition hosted 67 companies - including Pavilions from Tea Board of India and Sri Lanka Tea Board – which showcased their best to a business visitor base of 3400+ which included senior level decision makers comprising of Retailers, Wholesalers, Distributors, hypermarkets/
"This niche Expo provides the perfect environment for the hot beverage industry to meet face-to-face and develop real business opportunities. WTCE facilitates participants to strike bulk deals, joint ventures/alliances, franchise deals, appoint marketing agents, knowledge-sharing, meeting government officials and generate large number of business leads." said Ms Priti Kapadia, Director, Sentinel Exhibitions Asia Pvt. Ltd, the organizers of this unique trade show.
The global market for RTD (Ready-to-Drink)
