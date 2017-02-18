News By Tag
The Real "Nigga" Myron Payne's Hip Hop Tracks are out in Soundcloud
SoundCloud is now featuring the phenomenal tracks of the newbie artist Myron Payne. All those who are longing for some unusual stuff, head-over to SoundCloud now.
Over these years hip hop music has witnessed a long lists of great artists who has inspired more aspiring artists to come up with their composition. SoundCloud provide shelters to these artists who can upload their tracks enjoy the attention of music lovers from across the world. A fresh new voice of this genre that is creating huge buzz in Sound Cloud is Myron Payne. This newbie artist in no time became one of the most sought after singer who has gathered amazing numbers of followers.
Based in South Central, Los Angeles, he is truly a gangsta rapper who has got all the elements of west coast hip hop. This young champ gives no reason to the music nerds to escape his tracks. Some of the popular tracks from his hit list are – "Real Niggas", "Quick Flip", "Pandemonium"
If you are longing for some unusual hip hop and rap music, listen to the tracks of this youthful champ Myron Payne which is now exclusively streaming in SoundCloud.
To listen the music, Please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
