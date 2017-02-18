 
News By Tag
* Hiphop
* Rap
* Myron Payne
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


The Real "Nigga" Myron Payne's Hip Hop Tracks are out in Soundcloud

SoundCloud is now featuring the phenomenal tracks of the newbie artist Myron Payne. All those who are longing for some unusual stuff, head-over to SoundCloud now.
 
 
Myron_Payne
Myron_Payne
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hiphop
* Rap
* Myron Payne

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip hop and rap music gave rise to a new cultural movement which has its roots in 1980s and 1990s. It gained prominence as a street style performing art and a basic cultural part of African Americans. This influential art form is a combination of witty lyrical poetry and crazy beats coupled with blending of perfect instruments to create a melodious tune. This genre of music gives artists the scope to blatantly express their desire.

Over these years hip hop music has witnessed a long lists of great artists who has inspired more aspiring artists to come up with their composition. SoundCloud provide shelters to these artists who can upload their tracks enjoy the attention of music lovers from across the world. A fresh new voice of this genre that is creating huge buzz in Sound Cloud is Myron Payne. This newbie artist in no time became one of the most sought after singer who has gathered amazing numbers of followers.

Based in South Central, Los Angeles, he is truly a gangsta rapper who has got all the elements of west coast hip hop. This young champ gives no reason to the music nerds to escape his tracks.  Some of the popular tracks from his hit list are – "Real Niggas", "Quick Flip", "Pandemonium", "Gone out My Mind" and All Night". His rapping is a complete package a hip hop lover sought for. From humorous lyrics to crazy beats and from killer attitude to feet tapping rhythm, each of his tracks has a fascinating assemblage of rapping and music, with the exact use of instruments. This multi talented singer also masters on the sub genre trap.

If you are longing for some unusual hip hop and rap music, listen to the tracks of this youthful champ Myron Payne which is now exclusively streaming in SoundCloud.

To listen the music, Please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/myronpayne
End
Source:Music Promotion Club
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share