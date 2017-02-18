 
News By Tag
* Magento-extension
* Layered Navigaion Magento 2
* Advance Layered Navigation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nagpur
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Launched New Extension - Advance Layered Navigation for Magento 2 by Oscprofessionals

 
 
Magento 2 Advance Layered Navigation Extension
Magento 2 Advance Layered Navigation Extension
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Magento-extension
* Layered Navigaion Magento 2
* Advance Layered Navigation

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Nagpur - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Products

NAGPUR, India - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Advance Layered Navigation Magento 2 Extesnion gives an easy way to browse products based on a selection of the attributes. Customers can find whatever product(s) they like by selecting a combination of various filter options. This extension facilitates customers to search product(s) using filters like color, size, price, brand, etc. This extension allows store-owner to show the total products count for each attribute which helps customers to get an idea of availability of products. Customers can select multiple attributes from one or more attribute filters and can remove applied filters at a time with the clear all option or one by one.

  With the help of this extension store-owners can also set the appearance of filters in collapsible, non-collapsible, or single-collapsible format from the Advance layered navigation configuration setting. A store owner can easily disable the extension from configuration settings and upon disabling it, Magento's default Layered navigation will work. It support multi store setup and can be configured store wise.

How it works:

For Customers

• Allows to filter with multiple option from different attributes
• Allow to remove single or all aplied filter at a time
• Easy to use and convenient tool to display results

For Storeowner

• Can enable/disable module storewise in case of Multi store
• Handles the price filter setting and display setting from module configuration
• Brand Filter configuration from admin

Features:

• Allow to select multiple options in a filter
• Filters by Product Attribute
• Allow to filter multiple attributes at a time
• Easy to remove applied filter option
• Supports Multi-store
• Allow to set price range
• Can set filter display setting from admin configuration

Allow to select multiple options in a filter

This extension allows customers to select multiple options one by one and based on the selection narrow the products result. Filtering loads the products fast each time customers selects the filter option(s).

Filters by Product Attribute

Allows customers to apply the filters available on product listing page. Filters by product attribute such as Price, Color, Size, Style, Climate, Material, Pattern, etc.

Allow to filter multiple attributes at a time

This extension helps to apply more than one filter from the same attribute or from different attributes.

For example, customer can select two options from STYLE attribute (Jacket & Rain Coat)or more different options from other attribute like from Size, Material etc. This will helps to filter the result as per multiple selection made by customer.

Easy to remove applied filter option

This extension provides the remove option for each applied filter, user can remove filter easily one by one or remove all applied filter at a time.

Supports Multi-store

Advance Layered Navigation extension (http://www.oscprofessionals.com/magento-extension/advance...) supports the multi-store feature. Store owner(s) can on/off extension store wise.

Allow to set price range

Store owner can set price range breakup value for admin.

Can set filter display setting from admin configuration

Allows store owner to take a decision on how to display attributes on Frontend. Store owners can selected to show attributes Collapsible, Non-collapsible, Single-collapsible or Multi-collapsible view.
(Advance Layered Navigation Magento 2 Extesnion : http://www.oscprofessionals.com/magento-extension/advance-layered-navigation-magento2-module)

Contact
34, Mantri House, Cement Rd, Shivaji Nagar, Nagpur
India. Contact No. : 712-6648739
***@oscprofessionals.com
End
Source:
Email:***@oscprofessionals.com Email Verified
Tags:Magento-extension, Layered Navigaion Magento 2, Advance Layered Navigation
Industry:Software
Location:Nagpur - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oscprofessionals News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share