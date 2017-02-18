News By Tag
Launched New Extension - Advance Layered Navigation for Magento 2 by Oscprofessionals
With the help of this extension store-owners can also set the appearance of filters in collapsible, non-collapsible, or single-collapsible format from the Advance layered navigation configuration setting. A store owner can easily disable the extension from configuration settings and upon disabling it, Magento's default Layered navigation will work. It support multi store setup and can be configured store wise.
How it works:
For Customers
• Allows to filter with multiple option from different attributes
• Allow to remove single or all aplied filter at a time
• Easy to use and convenient tool to display results
For Storeowner
• Can enable/disable module storewise in case of Multi store
• Handles the price filter setting and display setting from module configuration
• Brand Filter configuration from admin
Features:
• Allow to select multiple options in a filter
• Filters by Product Attribute
• Allow to filter multiple attributes at a time
• Easy to remove applied filter option
• Supports Multi-store
• Allow to set price range
• Can set filter display setting from admin configuration
This extension allows customers to select multiple options one by one and based on the selection narrow the products result. Filtering loads the products fast each time customers selects the filter option(s).
Allows customers to apply the filters available on product listing page. Filters by product attribute such as Price, Color, Size, Style, Climate, Material, Pattern, etc.
This extension helps to apply more than one filter from the same attribute or from different attributes.
For example, customer can select two options from STYLE attribute (Jacket & Rain Coat)or more different options from other attribute like from Size, Material etc. This will helps to filter the result as per multiple selection made by customer.
This extension provides the remove option for each applied filter, user can remove filter easily one by one or remove all applied filter at a time.
Store owner can set price range breakup value for admin.
Allows store owner to take a decision on how to display attributes on Frontend. Store owners can selected to show attributes Collapsible, Non-collapsible, Single-collapsible or Multi-collapsible view.
Contact
34, Mantri House, Cement Rd, Shivaji Nagar, Nagpur
India. Contact No. : 712-6648739
***@oscprofessionals.com
