National Nuances at PIET-Panipat Institute Of Engineering & Technology
The smartly equipped air-conditioned class rooms, 20 computer labs with 1200 computers, 28 science labs and workshops fully loaded with latest equipments and supported by latest methodology, a 3000 capacity amphitheater which has hosted Bollywood and other pop stars like Javed Ali, Kumar Vishwas, Kapil Sharma, YoYo Honey Singh, NehaKakkar, Badshah, Amy Virk, Babal Rai, Hardy Sandhu, Sunil Grover (Dr. Mushoor Gulati of Kapil Sharma Show), Guru Rnadhawa and The Great Khali of WWE fame etc. makes it the choicest for the aspirants from all over the country and the neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, who all confide their trust in PIET, which is better known as a placement centre hosting the biggest companies all through the year. That is why it has been awarded as the "The Best Placements' in North India, Haryana and Delhi NCR for consecutive three years.
In this ever buzzing campus February 2017 has been very special for an NSS Camp under the title 'UNNAT BHARAT ABHYAN', a direct and active participation in the Prime Ministerial Projects.
11th Feb was slated for an awareness session on 'Digital India' to rural folks wherein 'Go Cashless' drive was organised with the help and support of Mr. V K Baja, Deputy Manager, State Bank of India, Panipat, who joined the PIET NSS team of 30+ volunteers as Chief Guest of the Day along with Ms. Nisha Chhokar, Sarpanch, Pattikalyana, who was the Guest of Honour. Mr. Bajaj apprised the villagers on the new trends in vogue which makes life easier for all of us. The session also conveyed a non-verbal message of 'Woman Empowerment', another important mission, with the presence of the female village Sarpanch.
12th Feb was chosen to support 'Clean India' project under which a team of 60 PIET volunteers conducted a practical cleanliness exercise by dusting clean the streets as well as nooks and corners of Pattikalyana. Some two trolley loads of garbage were cleared with the supporting hands of the residents and their Sarpanch.
19th Feb was an eye opening seminar on 'Fire Safety' sponsored by the Deputy Commissioner's Panipat Office. The Special Guest of the day, Ms. Meenakshi Rathore, Fire Research Officer was accompanied by her team. Mr. H S Saini, District Fire Officer, spoke in detail to a gathering of around 150 students. He elaborated the dangers of fire and reiterated that these days every house is prone to the risk because of LPG, which is a highly inflammable and explosive gas.
The PIET management comprising of Shree Hari Om Tayal, Chairman, Shree Suresh Tayal, Member Secretary, Mr. Rakesh Tayal, Member BOG along with Prof. Dr. K K Paliwal, Director PIET were all the time managing and supporting from behind to let the PIETinas become upright citizens as a monument of their mission and beliefs. They were always there to present the vote of thanks to all the distinguished guests on these days for their contribution in making the NSS a true 'National Social Service' in spirit.
These are the factors which make PANIPAT INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY (PIET) the Best Engineering College of in North India, Haryana and Delhi NCR, an institute with strong global tie ups with universities of countries like USA, UK, Germany, Czechoslovakia, Sweden, Holland and Singapore etc.
