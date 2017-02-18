Rideblock -the First Skateboard Motion Tracker

Los Angeles, United States, February, 2017, Flipmotion, Inc has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.com with a goal of raising $50,000.

--RideBlock is an activity and motion tracker designed for skateboards and longboards to track the tricks performed, analyse the progress and compete with friends in real-time. Our mission is to empower the action sports community using innovation and data to progress together and use analytics to improve performance.The device utilizes a unique sensor combination that allows our motion recognition and pattern matching algorithm to automatically recognize tricks. That information is then sent to the mobile app for deeper analysis. The mobile dashboard enables users to analyze the trick with details that include speed, height, force, total airtime and an overall score.– Attach RideBlock to the truck of your skateboard using your skate tool.– Turn ON the device and connect it to your mobile phone via bluetooth.– Start your session or challenge your friends anywhere in the world.– Analyze your performance and compare your score with others.– Share your achievements and progress in social media or in the RideBlock feed.– Broken boards & broken bones are part of skateboarding.Hence device durability is given major importance.– Designed with various truck compatibility & easy installation in mind.– Charging is unavoidable, so we've designed charging to be hassle free and fast with magnetic connectors.– With the tap of a button, connect your board to your phone (Bluetooth) and the rest of the world.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their indiegogo page: