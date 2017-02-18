News By Tag
Sydney : New Global Standard for Health and Safety Seminar
Free information seminar hosted by Bureau Veritas and myosh in Sydney on 1st March, 2017
There have been significant changes in the certification landscape to meet current market best practice.
The recent release of the draft OH & S Management Systems (ISO 45001) in 2016, and the new revision of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 feature various amendments from previous versions.
WHAT IS ISO 45001
ISO is the product of collaboration between more than 70 countries, and is designed to work for any size business.
The framework identifies and controls health and safety risks, reduces potential accidents, aids legislative compliance, and improves overall performance. The standard also demonstrates how to develop and implement a policy with the right objectives for organizations of all types and sizes.
Increasingly companies now want detailed information about their suppliers' occupational health and safety practices to protect their brands.
The standards described in the draft are not new or even tough to implement. It provides a systematic approach that ensures all aspects are considered when directing operations in the workplace.
EXPLANATION AND STRATEGY SEMINAR
Bureau Veritas and myosh, both global leaders in the Health & Safety Industry have teamed up to provide expert knowledge and guidance to help businesses and management make sense of the new standards and well as showing how the use of technology can help streamline some of the more time consuming aspects of staying compliant.
This information seminar in Sydney is aimed at educating businesses – it is free, and can help organisations adapt to the new ISO standards and create a safer, better-regulated working environment. Directors of both companies will be on hand to answer any questions that may arise from these changes.
For more information or to book for this seminar click here (https://www.eventbrite.com.au/
