Hadoop-as-a-Service Market Progresses at a CAGR of 70.8%, Globally, by 2020
HaaS made a grand ingress in the big data analytic market in last couple of years. The advent of this novel technology is highly appreciated among the data scientists and among the SMEs. The market has doubled itself in 2013 (from 2012) and is now gaining prominence among conventional Hadoop users. Noteworthy, Hadoop-as-a-
"Hadoop in the Cloud" (HaaS/HDaaS)
Persisting security concerns and lack of awareness among end users are the only pullbacks for the market growth. Information technology is acting as a boon in creating HaaS awareness among target customers. Persisting security concerns are also anticipated to die down to an extent due to the adoption of private clouds and high security cloud storages. AWS has already made a move in this direction with "AWS GovCloud (U.S. region)" that complies with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) requirements.
The evolution of smaller pure play/managed HaaS players, despite the presence of giants such as IBM and Microsoft, has grabbed the attention as these smaller players are making strong inroads to the market. However, AWS has been a common storage platform for most of these HaaS providers. Cloudera, one of the leaders in Hadoop, offers CDH3 as a HaaS offering. Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corp., Amazon Web Services, Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Hortonworks, MAPR Technologies, Emc Corp., Mortar Data Inc. and Altiscale are among key market participants analyzed in this report.
This report by Allied Market Research is the latest in the Hadoop market research reports series and provides answers to a number of questions as below; however, not limited to:
• How is the HaaS going to shadow on-premises-
• What verticals are most adopters of HaaS and what will be the future scenario?
• Which deployment type is currently most profitable and what are the future prospects?
• Who is ripping the early-mover advantage? Who would be the leader in future?
• Where is the money and growth?
