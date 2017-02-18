What's SEO Industry said SEO is?

Most of the SEO companies said this is the process of optimizing a website and get it ranked in major search engine, but is that the real answer for what is SEO?

--SEO is a short form of Search Engine Optimization, and there is no doubt about it. You may have heard a lot of time, the word SEO, So, how it works. This is all the process of measurement, optimization and implement the techniques to get your website ranked in major search engines. The process is to give signals to search engines that our website worth to ranked for particular keyword.Basically, search engines do some mathematics using their own algorithm and give score to every webpages/website. It depends upon your website score, do your website wort to ranking in first page or not. So, doing SEO gives you more authority and chances to get your website ranked.These search engines work in three steps, crawl, index and ranked. While the process start with crawling, for example; Google search engine use their spider bot to crawl any websites or app. The bot will look after all the content, images, documents and other major factors that can help to index your page properly. After crawling your websites, google collect relevant title, description and url for your webpages and indexed it to their search engine.That was the process of how search engine works. Now we understand how search engine work, so let's move to next step.Search engine optimization divided into two parts, one is on-page and other one is off-page optimization. On-page optimization is the process, we do inside our websites. Such as, optimizing heading tags, researching keywords, optimizing images, putting relevant content to that keywords, meta tags, Titles, descriptions and many others things that basically use in on-page optimization.The second part is Off-page, what we do in this step is building a backlink. Backlinks refers to link building jobs. We create a link to another website that are relevant to our websites. This process takes time and if we not do it right, it may harm our website and can get our website in danger. The spamming backlinks can get you out of any major search engines including Google. Google has an algorithm called penguin, which will look after our websites backlinks, are our backlinks are from relevant content or websites. But, if we do it in a right way, we can achieve search engine ranking result easily, because this is the most important part in SEO.If you want to know more about SEO and SEO service provider, below is the link you can visit.