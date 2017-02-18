News By Tag
Tips to Overcome your Anxiety during Boards
Exams are often considered a fear factor among children. Board exams are considered as a fear factor in 10th & 12th standard students. They have exam anxiety and exam phobia when its round to the corner.
1. Your preparation holds the key- The most important thing is to be well prepared. Start preparation early. As practice makes a better understanding and recollection and makes you perfect in it. This makes exam preparation a stressful activity. To prepare for it, you need to create your own timetable for all the 7 days of the week. The timetable should be realistic that you abide by it.
2. Mediatate- Meditation is a great way to bust stress. Doing it daily can do wonders. Meditation could bring your mind to focus. It would also remove unwanted thoughts from your mind. Keep your face facing upwards. Your palms should be open kept on lap facing upwards. Perform this for 10 to 15 minutes in a day early morning. It also improves your memory and concentration power.
3. Eat well, Rest well, Sleep well- Do not study through night before an examination. your brain needs to be rested for it to retain information. atleast 6 hour sleep is more important before exam and be conscious about your diet because body always need support, support as in food. Eat green vegetables, dry fruits etc. it contains nutrients and some healthy whole grain carbohydrates which makes you energetic whole day.
4. Identify stress symptoms- These are the symptoms that you are suffering from stress are given below-
· If you are falling sick very often without any reason.
· If you constantly keep worrying about your results.
· If you feel afraid when someone talks about your future.
· Suffering from so much headache, stomach pain etc.
These are the symptoms of stress or anxiety, do not avoid them because it will worsen your exam performance as well as your health.
5. Listen to Classical music- Listening to music (https://www.goconqr.com/
6. Create a positive vision- If the future seems big and scary, try changing the thoughts about what lies ahead Sometimes the mere act of setting concrete goals (http://www.psychologytoday.com/
7. Avoid Stimulants- It is a myth that caffeine, nicotine or any other substance can help improve concentration. On the contrary, they are likely to increase your anxiety level and making you feel more stressed. These things never helpful for decreasing your anxiety level or feel you relaxed. So avoid them is the best option specially during exams.
