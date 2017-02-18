 
News By Tag
* dr. Pankaj aggarwal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Patparganj
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Tips to Overcome your Anxiety during Boards

Exams are often considered a fear factor among children. Board exams are considered as a fear factor in 10th & 12th standard students. They have exam anxiety and exam phobia when its round to the corner.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* dr. Pankaj aggarwal

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Patparganj - Delhi - India

PATPARGANJ, India - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Exams are often considered a fear factor among children. Board exams are considered as a fear factor in 10th & 12th standard students. They have exam anxiety and exam phobia when its round to the corner. The extent of exam stress is too much that drives them to take extreme measures. The fear of exams  is more before the exams causing them to underperform on that day. It became worse when the students have older brothers or sisters who have performed well and they are expected to keep up to that standards. Anxiety become very big problem in students they choose wrong paths to overcome with it like suicide or start taking drugs etc. Here Dr. Pankaj Aggarwal, Senior Homeopathy Physician from Agarwal Homeo Clinic shared some tips to overcome exam fear and anxiety among students who are facing boards first time in their lives.

1.      Your preparation holds the key- The most important thing is to be well prepared. Start preparation early. As practice makes a better understanding and recollection and makes you perfect in it. This makes exam preparation a stressful activity. To prepare for it, you need to create your own timetable for all the 7 days of the week. The timetable should be realistic that you abide by it.

2.      Mediatate-  Meditation is a great way to bust stress. Doing it daily can do wonders. Meditation could bring your mind to focus. It would also remove unwanted thoughts from your mind. Keep your face facing upwards. Your palms should be open kept on lap facing upwards. Perform this for 10 to 15 minutes in a day early morning. It also improves your memory and concentration power.

3.      Eat well, Rest well, Sleep well- Do not study through night before an examination. your brain needs to be rested for it to retain information. atleast 6 hour sleep is more important before exam and be conscious about your diet because body always need support, support as in food. Eat green vegetables, dry fruits etc. it contains nutrients and some healthy whole grain carbohydrates which makes you energetic whole day.

4.      Identify stress symptoms- These are the symptoms that you are suffering from stress are given below-

·         If you are falling sick very often without any reason.

·         If you constantly keep worrying about your results.

·         If you feel afraid when someone talks about your future.

·         Suffering from so much headache, stomach pain etc.

These are the symptoms of stress or anxiety, do not avoid them because it will worsen your exam performance as well as your health.

5.      Listen to Classical music- Listening to music (https://www.goconqr.com/en/examtime/blog/music-for-studying/) can create a positive and productive environment by elevating your mood and encouraging you to study more effectively and for longer. I recommend you to listen classical music because it boost your brain power or you can listen any kind of music who can boost up your brain as well.

6.      Create a positive vision- If the future seems big and scary, try changing the thoughts about what lies ahead Sometimes the mere act of setting concrete goals (http://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/science-and-sensibili...) can take the edge off anxiety about future unknowns. Take an hour to produce a vision board that creates excitement about projects and possibilities to come. And for those who aren't the crafty type, try making an e-vision board using Pinterest for some Pinspiration. While making the board, try using the T.H.I.N.K. tool: Is my thought true, helpful, inspirational, necessary and kind? If not, dump the thought.

7.      Avoid Stimulants- It is a myth that caffeine, nicotine or any other substance can help improve concentration. On the contrary, they are likely to increase your anxiety level and making you feel more stressed. These things never helpful for decreasing your anxiety level or feel you relaxed. So avoid them is the best option specially during exams.

Contact
crux public relations
***@gmail.com
End
Source:crux public relations
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:dr. Pankaj aggarwal
Industry:Health
Location:Patparganj - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
33vogue News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share