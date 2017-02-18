News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gaur Sadar Bazar Commercial Project with Great Look And Infrastructure
Gaur City sadar Bazar is best and newly launched commercial project and it filled with the different floor along with the all mordent service. It has proper connectivity of the major roads and it has will be one of the best starting points.
Then even it provides the pollution free environment for the visitors. It connects the number of the school and college, which steps up to reach in a very short time. On the other hand, it offers full security support that tends to increase safety of the customer and it has well installed with the fire alarm systems, which provide alarm in case of the fire. Therefore, the customer has to visit and buy all need things from this Bazar at right price.
For more details visit:
http://www.gaur.net.in/
09582279644
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse