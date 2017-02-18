 
Development of Anti Aging Formulations to Foster Cosmeceuticals in India

"Growing Focus in Anti Aging Preparations or Cosmeceuticals leading the huge growth of Cosmeceuticals", says RNCOS
 
 
NOIDA, India - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The expanding ranges of anti aging skin care cosmeceuticals in mainstream cosmetic products that support healthy skin aging is ample evident that cosmeceutical industry has showcased an exponential growth over the years. The Indian cosmeceuticals market is majorly dominated by acne, anti wrinkle and skin lightening therapies. Emergence of numerous international and domestic cosmeceuticals brands in premium segment has further strengthened the concept of anti aging cosmeceuticals.

"India Premium Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook 2022" encompassed the extensive research on cosmeceuticals offered by premium brands. Quantum of innovative creams into the anti aging cosmeceuticals arena have found their way in to this segment significantly. Skin care cosmeceuticals and the demand for anti aging products is growing at twice the rate of other cosmeceuticals products. With the increasing focus of the consumers on their health and appearance, anti aging cosmeceuticals have displayed tremendous growth potential. Additionally, owed to rising stress and anxiety, work life imbalance and other health related issues, anti aging cosmeceuticals has witnessed many advances.

In the present scenario, significance of anti aging has changed simply from prolonging life span to increasing health span, which emphasizes more on the quality of life irrespective of how long is the life span. Anti aging is majorly caused due to intrinsic and extrinsic factors. Intrinsic factors are caused by genetic and epigenetic factors. Excessive exposure to U.V. rays of the sun and smoking are extrinsic factors behind hampered skin.

Furthermore, nowadays, the concept of beautifying is just not restricted to women alone, even men have become conscious about their appearance. Many promotional and marketing activities are aimed at men. Key cosmeceuticals used by men include anti aging, antiperspirant and astringents.   Hence, it can be concluded that protecting and preserving the skin is an imperative step for good health. Advent of skin care cosmeceuticals in premium segment are successful in affecting the biological functioning of skin due to the presence of functional medicinal ingredients they contain.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM886.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

