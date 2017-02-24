News By Tag
Envent Digital Technologies Brings New Ideas in Aerial Photography Services
February 24th, 2017, Gurgaon, India: EnVent Digital Technologies brings some of the most affordable and professional Aerial Photography in India services. As a concept, this kind of photography is fast catching up in India and there are no dearth of stunning locations where this might be exercised. With the corporate sector shooting up, the scope of this kind of photography is increasing by the day and it the constant endeavor of our experts to deliver according to the client's vision.
The tools and equipments required in this kind of photography are sophisticated and not something that an amateur can handle. This kind of photography is mostly conducted with the help of drones and the images are captured from great heights. So whether you want to click the amazing locales in India for your travel and tourism business or you want to opt for corporate photography to boost your already existing business, EnVent Digital Technologies is sure to deliver.
On the other hand, EnVent keeps in mind all the regulations that have to be complied with when it comes to aerial photography. All the drones are numbered and registered and while flying the drones, it is kept in mind that the drones do not fly into restricted airspace. The clients are guided through the rule books before signing on for a project and that makes the process hassle free for both the parties. Clients might also see samples before the project as and when deemed fit and till now, they have been impressed with all the images we have had to present.
With the team present at EnVent, there is always the urge to deliver more so that the clients can get more than they have expected. The rates are extremely reasonable and are the best in the business, packing in quality and quantity in equal measure.
To know more, you can visit http://www.aerialphoto.in/
Varun Vishnu
07042031673
publish@aerialphoto.in
