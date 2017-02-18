Ice Cream Market In Thailand To Record A Positive Growth: Ken Research

End

Ken Research has announced its distribution on, "Consumer and Market Insights: Ice Cream in Thailand" which entails information on production and consumption demand, market competition, players positioning, industry dynamics and forecast.The report possesses overall market value and volume data with proper growth analysis for the future years for Artisanal Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream-Single Serve, and Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream with inputs on individual segment share within each category and changes in the market share forecast for 2015-2020. It outlines the percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, On-trade and others in 2015 along with relevant market share of leading players of brands and related growth analysis from 2012-2015.It portrays consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. It well identifies the packaging material data for Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board and Rigid Plastics; and containers data for: Sachet, Tub and Box.INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTSOn-trade sales in Thailand reckon for the highest share in the distribution of Ice Cream products in the market. Unilever PLC and Nestle S.A. are the major leading players in the market.The rising health consciousness amongst consumers in Thailand is having a negative influence on the sales performance of ice cream as consumers become more cautious of their diets and this further leads them to limit their consumption of unhealthy products like ice cream, though the overall ice cream market is not likely to suffer in future due to the same.The 'Impulse Ice Cream-Single Serve' category has a better higher level private label penetration than the 'Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream' category in the country.Unilever Thai Holdings Ltd has witnessed the strongest gain in value share in ice cream market in 2016 reaching 61%, consolidating its leadership in ice cream. Unilever Thai Holdings Ltd's established presence and wide distribution network and also sustained consumer interest in its brands since people trusted them for their quality, while they were too widely available.Flexible Packaging has persisted to be the majorly used packaging material in the Ice Cream market from the very beginning of the market. It is this packing only usually which assures the consumers of the quality of the product they are buying.Thailand's Ice Cream market is forecasted to submit a high growth in both THB and USD terms during 2015-2020. Out of the categories investigated, 'Impulse Ice Cream-Single Serve' is projected to register fastest growth, recording a CAGR of 12.4% in the years to proceed.The market has been greatly led by the 'Impulse Ice Cream-Single Serve' category and is also expected to further account for the fastest growth in value terms in the future years. Also, the use of Flexible Packaging is forecasted to notice a very speedy growth in future thereby leading to revenue generation through increased consumption levels.Key Factors Considered in the ReportThailand Ice Cream Market Research ReportThailand Ice Cream Market GrowthIce Cream Consumption ThailandThailand Dairy Products Market ResearchIce Cream Market Players ThailandThailand Ice Cream Market SizeIce Cream Market Future Outlook ThailandThailand Ice Cream Market TrendsThailand Ice Cream Market RevenueThailand Ice Cream Market ShareCompanies CoveredArtisanal Producers, Chomthana Co. Ltd, F & N Foods Pte Ltd, General Mills Inc., Nestle S.A., Unilever Plc, American Food Co. Ltd.