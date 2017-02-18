News By Tag
How To Get Rid Of Rheumatoid Arthritis Pain And Fight Muscle Stiffness?
What causes pain in RA patients?
The basic reason for pain is the inflammation in joints. The swelling happens in joint capsules, which are thin sacs of fluids that surround the joints. They are responsible for providing lubrication to ensure smooth movement of bones. The first and foremost goal in pain relief is to reduce the swelling associated with joints. Another reason for chronic pain experienced by RA patients is the chronic erosion of tissues in the joints over time. The good thing here is that to fight muscle stiffness and also inflammation and pain, they can rely on the safe herbal remedies called as Orthoxil capsules.
An introduction to Orthoxil capsules:
Orthoxil capsules are herbal remedies that can effectively handle all the symptoms associated with RA and even other types of arthritis, thereby providing immense relief to patients. With the regular use of these capsules patients can get rid of rheumatoid arthritis pain. The plant-based herbs used as ingredients in these capsules will bring safe results for patients without causing any side effects. Also, as there are no artificial colors and preservatives added to these capsules, they are safe to use and can bring the best ability to patients by strengthening their joints and muscles to fight muscle stiffness.
Ingredients:
To help patients get rid of rheumatoid arthritis pain and also stiffness and other symptoms, the following herbs are part of Orthoxil capsules:
1. Otherwise, called as kateli, rigni is an ingredient that is known to relieve a number of problems connected with RA, thereby forming part of these capsules.
2. Jaiphal is known to possess excellent pain-relieving properties.
3. Suranjan is known for its anti-arthritic activities and it is known to relieve joint pain and it is particularly effective in rheumatoid arthritis treatment.
4. Chobchini is an excellent blood purifier and if toxin buildup is the important reason for stiffness and pain, it will be possible for the body to fight muscle stiffness with this ingredient in Orthoxil capsules.
5. Piplamool is known to be effective in strengthening the joints and it can also relieve swelling and pain.
6. Guggul is an effective anti-arthritic herb used for more than 6000 years for this purpose. It is known for its unique healing properties and not just pain and inflammation;
7. Ashwagandha is known to be effective in addressing any kind of inflammatory conditions and it can also heal the pain, thereby helping people to get rid of rheumatoid arthritis pain.
To fight muscle stiffness, pain and inflammation, other herbs like ramayphal, nag bhasma, godanti hadtal bhasma, and rasna are part of Orthoxil capsules.
