Skylark Dasos: A grand residential development with distinct features

 
 
BENGALURU, India - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Bangalore is a beautiful city in the state of Karnataka that is filled with an environment that is peaceful, pleasing and nothing short of perfect. Today, Bangalore is one of the most loved cities in the country for all that it offers its inhabitants. The real estate sector has grown over the past couple of years with several residential and commercial projects in different parts of Bangalore.

Skylark Dasos is the latest residential development in Bangalore by Skylark Group that offers a high-end lifestylewith pure luxury and comfort. Extended over 19.37 acres of land, this is the largest development in Bangalore till date.

Offering 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK luxury apartments of different configurations and area sizes starting from 654 sq. ft. and going up to 1478 sq. ft., ample luxury space is something that one can expect in every apartment.

Skylark Dasos Bangalore is a distinct residential development that offers a contemporary lifestyle each and every day. The apartments are beautiful, spacious and contain high-quality vitrified flooring, tough door and windows, elegant kitchens, luxury fittings and furnishings, safety features, etc. This development does not run short on external amenities and offers only the best. The external amenities at this development include a range of sports facilities and a play-area for kids, open space that is truly overwhelming and high-end security. There is something for every individual of every age group at this development. One can relax and stay happy each day with the beautiful luxuries and comforts that this development has to offer.

Located at Hennur Road in Bangalore, this development offers easy connectivity to other prime locations in Bangalore and also comes in close proximity to anumber of landmarks like schools, hospitals, medical centres, supermarkets, convenience stores, shopping centres, malls, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, banks, ATMs, public transport and more.

Starting at a price of Rs.25.17 lakh and moving up to Rs.56.90 lakh, the Skylark Dasos Price is affordable and something to definitely look forward to. An apartment at this development is definitely worth a buy. There are multiple payment plans that one can choose from along with home loan facilities through associated banks.

Contact Details:
Skylark Dasos
Mob.No:(+91) 9953 5928 48
Website:http://www.skylarkdasos.org.in/

