Industry News





Deccan Rummy Launches GiftRaffle Tourney

Participate in our GiftRaffle tourney every night at 11pm to win movie and gift vouchers
 
 
CHENNAI, India - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Deccan Rummy, the much talked about rummy site, is in the news again. Deccan Rummy has launched their GiftRaffle Tourney where the winners will be felicitated with e-shopping and movie gift vouchers. This tourney will be conducted every day at 11 PM and the entry is free. The winner of this tourney will be awarded an e-shopping gift voucher of Rs. 1000 and the runner up will get a movie voucher of Rs. 500. The player who finishes third will get a movie voucher of Rs. 300.

These are times where e-shopping is creating a buzz in the world and a tourney with an e-shopping gift voucher as a prize is too hard to miss. This tournament would allow players across the country to gather at a single platform to show their rummy prowess and beat their competitors to win worthy rewards.

Deccan Rummy's Head of operations Thamaraikannan said "E-shopping is a big craze these days; A gift voucher at this time when the whole country is recovering from a cash crunch would be instantly liked by our customers. So, when we decided to launch this tourney we opted for gift vouchers as prizes". He concluded saying "Customers have been requesting for an additional tourney for some time. We are sure this GiftRaffle Tourney with gift vouchers as prizes will resonate with them big time".

Detailed Information about this tournament:

Registration - The registration for this tourney will every day at 11 PM

Total Participants - A maximum of 509 players are allowed to participate

Tourney Date - Everyday

Total Cash Prizes - A prize pool of Rs. 1800 as gift vouchers

Total Winners – 3

1.      1st Prize – Rs. 1000 e-shopping voucher

2.      2nd Prize – Rs. 500 Movie voucher

3.      3rd Prize – Rs. 300 Movie voucher

Entry - Free for all players

Join this fun by simply creating a free account at Deccan Rummy. Refresh your rummy skills before joining this tourney as this is the tournament that will require you to display your rummy prowess in ample doses.  Join the hunt and win this splendid gift vouchers.

About DeccanRummy.com

DeccanRummy.com is an India based online gaming website, which provides the players a platform to play online 13 cards Indian rummy game. Within a span of a year since their launch, they have made a name for themselves with their safe and secure gaming environment. Here players can participate in different variants and win handsome rewards in tournaments. You can register at Deccan Rummy for free and play on their website or you can download Deccan Rummy Mobile APP for your android/iOS devices for free and access all the rummy games.


Contact
Thamarai Kannan
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Deccan Games Private Limited
Email:***@gmail.com
Click to Share