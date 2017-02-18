 
News By Tag
* Broadcast Equipment Market
* Broadcasting
* Global Broadcast Supply
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Discount On Global Broadcast Equipment Market Valid Upto 31 March 2017

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Discount on Global Broadcast Equipment Market". This Report globe has been a game changer for the rental market of the broadcast equipment market.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Broadcast Equipment Market
* Broadcasting
* Global Broadcast Supply

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Reports

MUMBAI, India - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- (By Value, By Equipment Type – Servers, Encoders, Switchers, Cameras; Equipment Type By Region; Rental Sports Broadcast Equipment Market; Key Players; Strategy, Recommendations)

Executive Summary

The broadcast equipment market is driven by the surging Prevalence of HD Programming coupled with an emerging transition from analog to digital broadcasting

Global Broadcasting Equipment Market has been growing at a moderate rate over the last five years on account of escalating eminence of broadcast automation, increasing number of digital channels. During 2015-20, Broadcast Equipment Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on the heels of content requirement at Multiple screens, increase in the demand for the broadcast of various musical concerts and sporting events in High definition formats. Moreover, increasing demand for various types of equipment in the broadcast of various sports leagues has been propelling the rental companies to augment the number of kits.

Rental Sports Broadcast Equipment market has been another major revenue generator for the Broadcast Equipment Market. Increasing number of cricket leagues across the globe has been a game changer for the rental market of the broadcast equipment market. Moreover, increasing need for the preciseness in the decision review system is another factor that is propelling the need for the inclusion of Hi-Tech cameras in majority of the sports.

According to research report, "Global Broadcast Equipment Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Value, By Equipment Type – Servers, Encoders, Switchers, Cameras; Equipment Type By Region; Rental Sports Broadcast Equipment Market; Key Players; Strategy, Recommendations)" global Broadcast Equipment Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of ~7.00% during 2016 - 2021.

In 2015, Broadcast Servers comprised of around 25.40% share of the overall market owing to is the imperative role being played by the servers in the overall broadcasting process, from the earliest frame stores and audio workstations to the 3D effects rendering farms. Few of the leading companies operating in Global Broadcast Equipment Market are Harmonic, Imagine Communications, Sony Corporation, Belden Inc , etc.

Scope of the Report

Global Broadcast Equipment Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Value, By Equipment Type – Servers, Encoders, Switchers, Cameras; Equipment Type By Region; Rental Sports Broadcast Equipment Market; Key Players; Strategy, Recommendations)" analyses the following aspects of Global Broadcast Equipment Market:

- Global Broadcast Equipment Market, Size & Forecast

- By Equipment Type – Servers, Broadcast, Encoders, Switchers, Cameras

- Analysis of Rental Sports Broadcast Equipment Market

- Rental Sports Broadcast Equipment Market

- Market, Drivers & Challenges and Trends

- Avail limited customization in the report without any extra charges

Research Methodology

Historic market trend has been figured out by various paid databases which was further triangulated with inputs and insights from industry experts, companies and stakeholders, through primary research (Marketing managers, Country Heads, Broadcast Equipment Rental Companies, among others). Back-of-the-Envelope calculation for the market estimation has been made through proper understanding of the market as well as future business strategies of the companies operating in the market.

To Report Read at: https://www.bharatbook.com/telecommunications-market-rese...

Related Reports: https://www.bharatbook.com/technology-media-market-resear...

About Bharat Book Bureau:

Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.

In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.

OR

Contact us at:

Bharat Book Bureau

Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773

Websites: https://www.bharatbook.com

Email: poonam@bharatbook.com

Our Blog: https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/

Media Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772 / 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
End
Source:Bharat Book Bureau
Email:***@bharatbook.com
Posted By:***@bharatbook.com Email Verified
Tags:Broadcast Equipment Market, Broadcasting, Global Broadcast Supply
Industry:Telecom
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bharatbook.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share