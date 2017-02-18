News By Tag
Colour U Cosmetics Owner Teaches Ten Tips On How to Start a Cosmetics Line at Hair Expo
Colour U Cosmetics is a full cosmetics line that is geared toward women with olive to mahogany complexions. The products are made with the finest ingredients in the cosmetics world. Colour U Cosmetics was created for the modern woman who knows what she wants. The line is a mixture of, classy and sophistication. The line also includes skin care products that specialize in making the face a perfect palette for make-up. Colour U is known for having true colors that are bold and vibrant. The Colour U Brand is quickly building a buzz in the beauty and entertainment industry. It is becoming a go to brand by makeup artists on daytime television like ABC's The Real and on Cable HBO's Ballers. It has also been named one of the top three beauty brands to watch in 2017 by Essence Magazine.
About Sheen Magazine
Sheen Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman. The southern national lifestyle and beauty publication is the preeminent voice for the American beauty on new trends, techniques, and products. Sheen Magazine is a national and international distributed publication.
Published bi-monthly, Sheen Magazine maintains its influence by always remaining current on what is happening and what is to come with beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment.
About the Expo
The Natural Hair and Health Expo and The Naturalz In the City, Girlz Night Out Event is the brainchild of Jeffrey and Victor Simmons, proprietors of Visions Beauty Distributors. It is our way to get intimate with our consumers in small groups, so that young adults, women and families dedicated to living a more natural lifestyle, can find the resources they need to assist in their journey.
Together Jeffrey and Victor ("The A Team") have over 25 years of experience in the beauty industry. As visionaries, business partners and brothers, "The A Team" successfully hosted the largest natural hair event in Birmingham, Alabama with over 5000 participants in both March 2014 & March 2015.
"The A Team" is working hard to bring in professional educators to help continue to educate the stylist and the community on the latest in natural hair products. Attendees once again will be able to receive health screenings while enjoying various activities with a projected 7000 people in Alabama and surrounding states. Tickets can be bought at http:// www.naturalhairandhealthexpo.com
For more information about Colour U Cosmetics or CEO Karen Stallings go to http://www.colourucosmetics.com. For media/press inquiries. brand partnerships, or events contact Rahru R. Arceneaux at hautechoclat.publicity@
