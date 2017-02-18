 
Clean Ireland Product- Find your ultimate choice of floor and garden cleaning products

CORK, Iceland - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Clean Ireland Products is the studio that offers multiple advanced equipment that can be used for the purpose of cleaning the floor as well as the garden. The major advantage that one can get from these machines is that they can function in a dual method.

The details of the products

The main products that this portal sell are cold and hot power washers, vacuum cleaners, garden machines, lawn mowers, wet & dry vacuum cleaner cork, and chemicals. The firm understands the trouble that one goes through while cleaning the tiles and trimming the grasses. Thus, the company has come with a quick solution that will not only lowers the physical ache but also make you feel relaxed after the cleaning work. Whether it is the vacuum cleaners or the lawn mowers, you will receive professional cleaning services through these hybrid machines.

How the machine works?

The machines apply its pressure on the floors moistening the soil through the water gushing out from the pipes. The vacuum attached to the washers extract the loose dirt from the ground, leaving the tile to look fresh and new. Even if you do not get time for regular cleaning and maintenance of the floor, you can opt for alternate days as well. Similarly, the lawn mowers can trim the grasses and the climbers in a very smooth and convenient manner, saving you from spending hours spent under the heat of the sun.

About the company- Clean Ireland Product is a cleaning agency that supplies essential cleaning needs and equipment to clean your floor and garden appropriately. The hybrid machines are manufactured to use over the floors and the garden to clean the dirt and the mess that is resulting from the amalgamation of dust and overgrowth of plants respectively. To maintain the floor tiles look and the beauty of your lawn, regular or periodic cleaning is very essential. The use of the advanced machine reduces the physical work of the cleaners and gives a brilliant result at the end. Purchased at a competitive price, the equipment works excellently saving your time and energy.

If you are finding it tough to get suitable cleaning equipment for your floor and garden check the portal of CIP. You may find a multiple functions equipment for the relevant purpose. Contact the experts through the information given below.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Address- Clean Ireland Products, Belvelly, Cobh, Co Cork

Email- info@cleanireland.net

Phone No- 021-4814510

Website- http://www.clean-ireland.net/

