Telin Singapore Clinches Inaugural Data Centre Technical Breakthrough Award at DatacloudAsia Award

-- Telekomunikasi Indonesia International Pte Ltd (Telin Singapore), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PT Telkom Group, today announced that it has won the Data Center Technical Breakthrough award at the inaugural Datacloud Asia Awards 2017.Telin Singapore was awarded for its flagship data centre – Telin-3, Singapore's first and only UTI Tier-IV certified purpose-built data centre. Operated on a carrier neutral basis, Telin-3 is a five-storey, multi-tier building offering multi-layer security, diverse multi-carrier connectivity and a Tier III (constructed facility) level of resilience to provide world-class bespoke, scalable and fully independent, dedicated data suites.The Datacloud awards recognise outstanding and innovative companies, services, and people in the data centre and cloud industry. The prestigious 'Data Centre Technical Breakthrough' award seeks to recognise innovation in data centre design and deployment or in operation. Datacloud awards are highly respected because they are voted on by a panel of independent judges.Upon winning the award, Telin Singapore CEO, Septika N Widyasrini commented: "We are honoured to be recognised with this coveted industry award. We were convinced our decision to build Telin-3 has indeed set a new benchmark in the technical space for data centres. We are committed to provide the best in class data centre solutions and ready to welcome customers to the future-ready, agile and reliable Telin-3 data centre.""Datacloud Awards have established a strong heritage in recognizing excellence in the data center industry. Now extended to Asia, the Awards provide a new benchmark for achievement and future success," said Philip Low, chairman of BroadGroup, the event organizers and researchers. "I would like to congratulate Telin Singapore on their well deserved award."For more information, please visit - www.telin.sg