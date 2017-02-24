

Dr. Carolle Jean-Murat MD appointed Chief Medical Director of HEAL Community Health Promotion Clinic Dr Carolle Jean-Murat MD, FACOG SAN DIEGO - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr Darling Richiez, President and CEO of Health Education Advocacy Leadership (HEAL), Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Carolle Jean-Murat, MD, FACOG, to the position of Chief Medical Director of Health Education Advocacy Leadership Community Health Promotion Center (HCHPC) HEAL is a new and innovative approach to healthcare and its flagship neighborhood clinic is the first of its kind in the nation. Dr Carolle Jean-Murat assumes the Chief Medical Director position as of February 1, 2017. Known to her thousands of patients simply as Dr. Carolle, a "true healer", she is a renown, respected, and trusted clinician and intuitive.



HCHPC is a low-cost or no-cost, yet easily accessible community clinic that is both patient-centered and resources-oriented. Its goal is to reduce and ultimately eliminate, health disparities and inequities. HCHPC will bridge the gap between non-traditional, informal, alternative health services and the "formal" health system with which most patients are familiar. In addition to leading the clinic, Dr. Jean-Murat will lead the development of community-based participatory research, community defined and evidence-based projects (CDEP), and health and safety courses.



Dr. Jean-Murat, a board-certified and primary care MD and Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG), led a successful private practice in San Diego from 1982 to 2005. She has served as clinical mentor for pre-med and medical students at UCSD and SDSU, respectively, and as clinical mentor for nurse practitioners at the Cal State University Long Beach School of Nursing. A gifted intuitive and spiritual healer, Dr Carolle comes from a family of healers, shamans, herbalists and midwives in Haiti. She was educated at top universities in Haiti, Mexico, Jamaica, and the U.S. and thus brings a multicultural and diverse socio-economic knowledge to her approach to patient care. She has worked in the most unimaginable conditions, even performing surgeries by flashlight in Haiti. In contrast, she has also practiced medicine in the most highly acclaimed and technologically advanced institutions in the U.S.



Dr Jean-Murat closed her private practice in 2005 to pursue her dream of treating and healing patients according to her standards and ideals. She left a medical system that did not afford the time and resources for doctors to properly care for the patient as a whole person. In accepting this position, Dr. Jean-Murat said, "It is a honor to join HEAL and share my knowledge and experience with the community and with the medical and nursing students who will train along side me. They are our next generation of healers, treating the whole person by integrating mind, body and soul. Our patients will receive personalized, resource-based care, and the evidence-based outcomes we gather will demonstrate the value and impact of treating the whole person."



About Dr Carolle Jean-Murat



Born and raised in Haiti, educated in Haiti, Mexico, Jamaica, and the U.S., Dr. Carolle Jean-Murat is a board-certified gynecologist, a senior fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG), a medical intuitive, and award-winning author. She has provided free medical care to the underserved through Catholic Charities, Volunteers in Medicine, Native-American Health Programs, and through numerous clinics in San Diego and in Haiti. She founded Health Through Communications Foundation, is Director of its Angels For Haiti project, and created a Wellness and Retreat Center in San Diego, CA. For additional information please visit her website,



