Volo Missions 2nd Annual Aerial Fire Fighting Seminar
Volo Mission continues to educate the Helicopter external load and utility industry with their 2nd annual Aerial Fire Fighting seminar
Phone: 714-227-8846
Volo Mission Hosting Second Annual Fire Fighting Seminar
Volo Mission will host industry specific seminars as a way to further train, educate, and inform the external-load/
Greenville, TX – Volo Mission is busy preparing for its Second Annual Fire Seminar to take place on March 3rd and 4th.
Since last year's seminar, Volo has obtained 20 additional acres. The added acreage will provide plenty of room to construct ponds for fire fighting training. The ponds will not be used for the years Annual Fire Training Seminar but will be finished sometime in summer the weather has warmed and dried out the ground so that heavy equipment can access property. Once completed, Volo will have three separate ponds that will be used for fire fighting training. "The additions of the ponds are ideal for our fire fighting training. Being able to build them ourselves will allow us to strategically place them in a way that pilots working real fires will likely encounter at dipping sites," says co-owner and Direct or Operations, Andre Hutchings.
Volo will continue to host an annual fire seminar to provide important information by industry experts however, once ponds are complete, pilots attending Volo's long line course will have the option to spend that last few hours of the course working with the Bambi bucket. "We want to provide the best and most realistic training we can for pilots entering the long line industry, says co-owner and President, Kimberly Hutchings. "We speak with many pilots wanting to work in the aerial firefighting industry but cannot find formal training that allows them to practice with a bucket. Our course allows pilots to learn in a controlled environment without the pressure of having to learn-on-the-
This year the Heli-Expo will be held in Dallas, which is exciting because Volo is only about an hour away, and this provides a great opportunity for pilots to attend the Annual Fire Seminar and then a couple days later attend the Expo.
In keeping with providing the best service possible to attendees, Volo has once again brought in an expert guest instructor to conduct the two-day education seminar. Instructor John Harris is a U.S. Forest Service Helicopter Check Pilot with many years of working aerial fire operations. He will also be present during the fire flight training to give feedback and answer questions. "I have seen many mistakes made over the years that could have been avoided had the proper training been received," says John.
The seminar will offer two-days of important information and education on working aerial firefighting operations such as; communication and terminology specific to fire operations, reviewing the Interagency Helicopter Operator Guide (IHOG) and why it is important, operations and safety procedures, the pilot carding process, and much more.
Lastly, the seminar will include equipment safety and maintenance presentations from the utility industry's top equipment manufacturers:
For more information on Volo Mission or the special annual helicopter fire-training seminar, contact info@volomission.com or visit www.volomissionfiretraining.com
Web: www.volomission.com
Kimberly Hutchings
Andre Hutchings
***@msn.com
