All-in-one flood, mold, fire, construction, and carpet cleaning estimating & invoicing program HENDERSON, Nev. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- A new player in the invoicing game, Restoration EIS, recently launched with the objective of making next generation estimating and invoicing solutions a reality for contractors. The program is an all-in-one estimating and invoicing solution for water restoration, mold remediation, fire restoration, construction, and carpet cleaning industries.



The software was born from a frustration of inadequate estimating and invoicing options, and seeks to become the long awaited solution for a daily problem. The company's founders, John Bushnell and Mark Harrison, say that the intent for Restoration EIS is to tackle the main problems restoration businesses, particularly small, independent companies, face regularly: making proper, intuitive estimates of all work, keeping track of relevant legal documents and moisture logs, and creating professional, up-to-date invoices with ease. Harrison himself has been in the industry for 30 years, and worked to incorporate his wide experience into the perfect all-in-one solution.



"Documenting everything and being organized is a big part of not only running a successful business these days, but also having excellent working relationships with insurances companies. We wanted a program that had everything included so the user could email an invoice package to the insurance company or client with a click of a button," says Bushnell.



Restoration EIS incorporates comprehensive features that will forever eliminate the pain of estimating and invoicing. Among these features are:



Unlimited estimates and invoices for the flood, mold, fire, and carpet cleaning industries Automated summary forms with completed overall measurements and totals for all invoice line items. A craftsman line items list, including over 13,000 pre-loaded invoice items with pricing A user line items list allowing contractors to add as many line items with individual pricing as needed to their own list, with the included ability to create a favorite line items list to save and easily select frequently used items. Provided legal form templates - work authorization, anti-microbial authorization, work stoppage, and certificate of completion forms - all of which can be edited as needed. Moisture logs to allow for creation of moisture maps, alongside psychometric reports that provide the ability to log daily moisture readings. A diagram drawing tool to develop diagrams of each affected area with dimensions, furniture, doors, windows, equipment, and wall identifiers. Dry timers to document how long equipment has been running, which is then time stamped on the cover sheet. Electronic signatures help create a streamlined paperless process. The ability to document up to 24 photos per job.



The main focus behind Restoration EIS is simplicity. The program allows industry contractors to create complete estimate/invoice packages, in an entirely paperless, streamlined system, according to Bushnell. "Having an all-in-one solution for small and large restoration companies was important for us because the simpler the business management program, the easier the job", he said.



