Stephen Watson Joins Cavignac & Associates as Junior Account Executive
Watson's principle area of focus will be on professional liability. Initially he will be trained by senior management to service existing professional liability clients, educate them on areas of exposure and risk preventative measures, and recommend appropriate insurance coverage. He also will be responsible for identifying and contacting new business prospects, proposing marketing ideas, determining client ratings and issuing proposals, and documenting all material conversations with insureds and/or carriers regarding exposures and coverages.
Watson previously was employed as assistant manager of Walmart in Benner Pike Mall, located in State College, Pa. There he lead, trained and managed a team of associates; developed plans and tasks to execute day-to-day operations; facilitated a positive work environment in which employees would work well as a team; and regularly reported to upper management on what challenges arose in the course of work and how they were addressed and solved.
While there, he successfully completed a six-week management training program in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he learned to lead, train and develop associates to become more successful at implementing their job responsibilities.
Prior career experience includes having served two years as an administrative assistant for Levitzacks, Certified Public Accountants, located in downtown San Diego. He also completed a one-year internship as tournament coordinator for Future Champions Golf in San Diego.
Watson attended California Baptist University in Riverside, Calif., where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management and, subsequently, a Masters degree in business administration, with a concentration on management.
A San Diego native, Watson currently resides in the San Diego community of Casa De Oro with his wife, Brittany. They have two dogs, Nala and Simba, who they enjoy taking to dog beaches and on walks around town. Watson also pursues golf, when time allows.
About Cavignac & Associates:
Founded in 1992, Cavignac & Associates is a leading risk management and commercial insurance brokerage firm providing a broad range of insurance and expertise to design and construction firms, as well as to law firms, real estate-related entities, manufacturing companies and the general business community. Company principals are Jeffrey W. Cavignac, CPCU, ARM, RPLU, CRIS, MLIS; James P. Schabarum II, CPCU, AFSB; Scott A. Bedingfield, AAI, CIC, CRIS; Patrick Casinelli, RHU, REBC, CHRS; Matthew Slakoff, CIC, CRIS; and Matthew Noonan, RHU, CIC, CHRS, CCWS. The firm employs a staff of 45 at offices located at 450 B Street, Suite 1800, San Diego, Calif., 92101. More information about the company can be found on the Web atwww.cavignac.com.
