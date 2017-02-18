News By Tag
Allen Maintenance Corporation Offers Quality Cleaning Services
Dust bunnies collect behind desktop monitors in some of the best executive offices. A very good reason why having a commercial cleaning service provider is important.
Allen Maintenance Corporation, has been providing superior commercial cleaning services to, both large and small, corporations throughout the Eastern District of Michigan for more than 25 years. And today, their client list includes Pepsico, Lord, and Bridgestone Firestone.
After all, Allen Maintenance team of professional cleaners, pride their work on eliminating unwanted germs and bacteria from desktop surfaces, using environmental protection agents (EPA), which helps prevent the spread of communicable diseases and viruses in professional work environments.
As a quaility assurance service provider and member of the Worldwide Cleaning and Janitorial Industry Association, Allen Maintennce Corporation meets corporate demands, with a due diligence to get the job done right, every time.
Working with Allen Maintenance Corporation, can be an award winning experience.
In fact, each day, Allen Maintenance team members cleans your office, trash can liners are removed, carpted floors are vacumed leaving behind fresh vacum tracks; floors are swept and damp mopped. Dust bunnies are removed from behind tight surfaces and above cubicles; cob webs are torn down from ceilings, and door knob handles are polished to remove filthy germs.
Therefore, working with Allen Maintenance Corporation is a great way to improve your office cleanliness and impress consumers and business partners.
Contact, Allen Maintenance Corporation, today, and learn more about how this Better Business Bureau A+ rated service provider can help your business shine. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Call today! 313.383.4840. Or, log on to their Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com
Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
