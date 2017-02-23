News By Tag
Pittsburgh Musical Theater Brings Smash Hit "Dreamgirls" To The Byham Theater
Dreamgirls opened on Broadway in 1981, and follows a female trio of singers called "The Dreams" on their way to super stardom. The original musical starred the likes of Jennifer Holliday, and went on to 13 Tony Award nominations, taking home six.
In 2006, a film adaptation was created with an all-star cast, including Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, and Jamie Foxx.
The ethos of Pittsburgh Musical Theater is to encourage and promote diversity not only through their programming, but also their casting practices.
"I think it is important to recognize that Pittsburgh Musical Theater has always been an equitable casting company, we have hired and educated a very diverse community. We chose to present this show to honor the history, music and community issues that DREAMGIRLS is truly about," said Colleen Doyno, Executive Artistic Director of Pittsburgh Musical Theater.
"The Dreams" cast includes Delana Flowers as Lorrell, Adrianna Cleveland as Effie, and Anastasia Talley as Deena.
Monteze Freeland will play Curtis, Jason Shavers will play Marty, and Jonathan Blake Flemings will play C.C. White.
"As cliché as it may sound, Dreamgirls is a dream show. It's legacy. It's legendary. And it's hard work. Curtis follows in the footsteps of many black managers and producers of old who simply wanted the same opportunities as their white contemporaries. Those men shaped American music but it came with a deep cost. Dreamgirls reminds us of the cost of fame," said Freeland.
The vocally robust cast will be directed by Bob Durkin, a legendary director whose work has been seen by national and international audiences, with credits in over 250 productions. Durkin, a graduate of The Boston conservatory of Music, has worked on Little Shop of Horrors, Copacabana, One Mo' Time, Purlie, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and Unforgettable (The Nat King Cole Story), to name a few.
As Pittsburgh Musical Theater continues to place focus on significant and relevant productions that speak to our society, cultural awareness, understanding, and unity through creativity, productions like Dreamgirls create a productive and engaging narrative for the theater community.
In addition to a powerful and overarching storyline, songs like "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going", and "One Night Only", offer a carefully curated selection of soulful ballads written by Henry Krieger.
"Dreamgirls"
